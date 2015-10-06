CLOSE
Future & Drake Are The Most Illegally Downloaded Artists Of 2015

Kanye West parties in Atlanta with rappers Drake, 2 Chainz and Future.

This comes as no surprise.

Despite selling almost one million records collectively this year, Drake and Future are the most illegally downloaded artists of 2015.

According to a Seat Smart study, Drake’s If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late is the most downloaded project of the year, but when it comes to daily downloads, Future’s Dirty Sprite 2 tops Drake.

Surprisingly, Taylor Swift, who’s widely popular, isn’t as affected by illegal downloading in comparison to her hip-hop peers. Besides classical, Christian, and pop music, country music is one of the least illegally downloaded genres. As you can guess, hip-hop is the most illegally downloaded genre, followed by R&B.

SOURCE: Seat Smart | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

25 Of Drake's Best Courtside Fan Girl Moments

Future & Drake Are The Most Illegally Downloaded Artists Of 2015 was originally published on globalgrind.com

downloading , drake , Future , music news

