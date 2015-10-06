Future & Drake Are The Most Illegally Downloaded Artists Of 2015

This comes as no surprise.
Despite selling almost one million records collectively this year, Drake and Future are the most illegally downloaded artists of 2015.
According to a Seat Smart study, Drake’s If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late is the most downloaded project of the year, but when it comes to daily downloads, Future’s Dirty Sprite 2 tops Drake.
Surprisingly, Taylor Swift, who’s widely popular, isn’t as affected by illegal downloading in comparison to her hip-hop peers. Besides classical, Christian, and pop music, country music is one of the least illegally downloaded genres. As you can guess, hip-hop is the most illegally downloaded genre, followed by R&B.
SOURCE: Seat Smart | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
