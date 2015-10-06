Earlier this year, fans became excited when a collaboration between Drake and Beyonce hit the Interweb.

Now, the masses will get to enjoy the full version of their joint effort “Can I.” Yesterday, during OVO Sound Radio’s weekly show, the song premiered in its entirety. You’ll recognize the same moody undertone and towards the end of the track, there are a couple of more instruments.

“Can I” is the first collab between Drizzy and Bey since their hit single “Mine,” released in 2013. Listen to the full version below and let’s hope this isn’t the last of collaborations between the two.

SOURCE: Pitchfork | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Listen To The Full Version Of Beyonce & Drake’s “Can I” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com