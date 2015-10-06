CLOSE
National
Home

Listen To The Full Version Of Beyonce & Drake’s “Can I” (NEW MUSIC)

0 reads
Leave a comment

Drake, Beyonce, Jay Z

Earlier this year, fans became excited when a collaboration between Drake and Beyonce hit the Interweb.

Now, the masses will get to enjoy the full version of their joint effort “Can I.” Yesterday, during OVO Sound Radio’s weekly show, the song premiered in its entirety. You’ll recognize the same moody undertone and towards the end of the track, there are a couple of more instruments.

“Can I” is the first collab between Drizzy and Bey since their hit single “Mine,” released in 2013. Listen to the full version below and let’s hope this isn’t the last of collaborations between the two.

SOURCE: Pitchfork | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE MORE:

Jay Z, Beyonce, Prince, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, & More To Perform At TIDAL X Concert In Brooklyn

Drake & Future Give Us Another Behind-The-Scenes Look At “WATTBA”

37 photos Launch gallery

37 Photos Of Beyonce's Bitchy Resting Face

Continue reading Listen To The Full Version Of Beyonce & Drake’s “Can I” (NEW MUSIC)

37 Photos Of Beyonce's Bitchy Resting Face

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4110829”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4110829″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4110829″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4110829” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Listen To The Full Version Of Beyonce & Drake’s “Can I” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

beyonce , can i , drake , full version , ovo sound radio

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 4 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close