Amber Rose Leads Hundreds In L.A. SlutWalk, Warns Press About Asking KimYe Questions

Amber Rose hosts SlutWalk 2015 in Downtown Los Angeles, Ca

Yesterday, hundreds gathered in downtown Los Angeles, California to support Amber Rose‘s highly anticipated SlutWalk.

The walk brought in all walks of life and shed light on many issues in society, including sexism and racism. Many supporters held banners with phrases geared towards ending the slut-shaming era. One banner held by Amber’s mom stood out the most.

If you remember earlier this year, Kanye West didn’t hold his tongue when giving his opinion about his former girlfriend, Amber. West went so far as to say that he took “30 showers” after his breakup with Rose, prior to dating his now-wife Kim Kardashian.

During the walk, Amber made sure to tell all press to refrain from asking her any questions about KimYe. According to TMZ:

In a letter given to everyone on the red carpet, Rose asked she only get questions about the walk and her personal endeavors. One paragraph specifically states that anyone who brings up Yeezus and Kim will be kicked out.

Shots fired! Check out more photos from Amber’s SlutWalk below.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram

