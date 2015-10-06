Amber Rose Leads Hundreds In L.A. SlutWalk, Warns Press About Asking KimYe Questions

Yesterday, hundreds gathered in downtown Los Angeles, California to support Amber Rose‘s highly anticipated SlutWalk.

The walk brought in all walks of life and shed light on many issues in society, including sexism and racism. Many supporters held banners with phrases geared towards ending the slut-shaming era. One banner held by Amber’s mom stood out the most.

If you remember earlier this year, Kanye West didn’t hold his tongue when giving his opinion about his former girlfriend, Amber. West went so far as to say that he took “30 showers” after his breakup with Rose, prior to dating his now-wife Kim Kardashian.

During the walk, Amber made sure to tell all press to refrain from asking her any questions about KimYe. According to TMZ:

“In a letter given to everyone on the red carpet, Rose asked she only get questions about the walk and her personal endeavors. One paragraph specifically states that anyone who brings up Yeezus and Kim will be kicked out.”

Shots fired! Check out more photos from Amber’s SlutWalk below.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram

SEE MORE:

Amber Rose Vents About Female Artists Charging $30K To Appear At Her Slut Walk

Amber Rose Embraces A “Walk Of No Shame” In New Funny Or Die Skit

15 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4110834”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4110834″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4110834″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4110834” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Hundreds Join Amber Rose For Her 2015 SlutWalk In Los Angeles Source:Instagram 1 of 15 1. And it begins #amberroseslutwalk #MyMommy #FuckYo30Showers #NoSlutShaming Source:Splash 2 of 15 2. Amber Rose on stage at the 2015 SlutWalk in Los Angeles. Source:Splash 3 of 15 3. Amber Rose arriving at the SlutWalk. Source:Splash 4 of 15 4. Amber Rose standing beside her mother at the 2015 SlutWalk. Source:Splash 5 of 15 5. Amber Rose hosts SlutWalk 2015 in Downtown Los Angeles, Ca. Source:Splash 6 of 15 6. Amber Rose hosts SlutWalk 2015 in Downtown Los Angeles, Ca. Source:Splash 7 of 15 7. Nick Cannon seen taking pictures with fans at the 2015 SlutWalk. Source:Splash 8 of 15 8. Amber Rose writing on the Wall Of Shame at the SlutWalk. Source:Splash 9 of 15 9. Amber Rose breaks down when talking about Wiz Khalifa at the SlutWalk. Source:Instagram 10 of 15 10. Bullshit. #amberroseslutwalk Source:Instagram 11 of 15 11. #amberroseslutwalk Source:Instagram 12 of 15 12. #amberroseslutwalk 😍😍😍🙌 Source:Instagram 13 of 15 13. Wall of No Shame #amberroseslutwalk 😍😍😍 Source:Instagram 14 of 15 14. #amberroseslutwalk 😍😍😍 Source:Instagram 15 of 15 15. Kisses from Muva. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4110834”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4110834″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4110834″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4110834” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Amber Rose Leads Hundreds In L.A. SlutWalk, Warns Press About Asking KimYe Questions Hundreds Join Amber Rose For Her 2015 SlutWalk In Los Angeles jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4110834”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4110834″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4110834″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4110834” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Amber Rose Leads Hundreds In L.A. SlutWalk, Warns Press About Asking KimYe Questions was originally published on globalgrind.com