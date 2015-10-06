Bonnie & Clyde: Jaden Smith’s Girlfriend Wore Her Own Mugshot To Court

Jaden Smith just keeps on astounding us.

While we can’t exactly prove this, we’re pretty sure the prophetic kid convinced his girlfriend Sarah Snyder to wear a t-shirt with her mugshot on it to court. Jaden’s bae was arrested for third-degree larceny after allegedly stealing a $15,995 Hermes bag from a high-end boutique.

The 19-year-old captioned the shot “56 Nights,” referencing Future’s mixtape inspired by DJ Esco getting sentenced to jail for 56 days for possessing marijuana in Dubai.

Sarah’s attorney Robert Schuster is prepared to take this matter to trial, telling ET they will not take any plea deals:

“As of last night, we made it clear to the district attorney’s office that we would not be accepting any offers or any pleas and that no pleas would be entered. The only thing we are interested in is an exoneration and an apology.”

Meanwhile, Sarah and Jaden will be deep in thought listening to Future and Drizzy. God is blessing all the trap…

SOURCE: Entertainment Tonight | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram

40 Pictures Of Jaden Smith Doing Things Jaden Smith hugging Kylie Jenner because she used to be his bae. Source:Getty 2 of 40 2. Jaden Smith playing patty cake with Jackie Chan. Source:Getty 3 of 40 3. Jaden Smith sitting on a bush. Source:Getty 4 of 40 4. Jaden Smith stretching out his hamstring. Source:Getty 5 of 40 5. Jaden Smith on his iPhone 6Plus. That's a big ass 6Plus, right? Source:Splash 6 of 40 6. Jaden Smith really enthused about being with the rest of his family. Source:Getty 7 of 40 7. Jaden Smith in a karate pose. Hy-Ya. Source:Getty 8 of 40 8. Jaden Smith sliding in your girl's DMs. Source:Splash 9 of 40 9. Jaden Smith geeking out about riding on a golf cart. Source:Splash 10 of 40 10. Jaden Smith checking his super important voice messages. Source:Getty 11 of 40 11. Jaden Smith promoting Black Power. Source:Getty 12 of 40 12. Jaden Smith being star struck by T.I. while hugging Jay Z. Source:Getty 13 of 40 13. Jaden Smith crying on Drake's shirt because he was so taken aback by the rapper's MTV performance. Source:Getty 14 of 40 14. Jaden Smith learning how to box from his father. Source:Getty 15 of 40 15. Jaden Smith in his b-boy stance. Source:Getty 16 of 40 16. Jaden Smith throwing a ton of invisible flames at all of us. Source:Getty 17 of 40 17. Jaden Smith trying to bend it like Beckham. Source:Getty 18 of 40 18. Jaden Smith leaving AJ hanging on the red carpet. Source:Getty 19 of 40 19. Jaden Smith imitating a Mexican jumping bean. Source:Getty 20 of 40 20. Jaden Smith standing on a Russian spaceship's wing. Source:Getty 21 of 40 21. Jaden Smith on an escalator pointing down at a puddle of poodle tears. Source:Splash 22 of 40 22. Jaden Smith chucking the deuces. Source:Getty 23 of 40 23. Jaden Smith making Kendall Jenner almost shoot milk out her nose from laughing so hard. Source:Splash 24 of 40 24. Jaden Smith running top speed for no apparent reason. Source:Splash 25 of 40 25. Jaden Smith putting a necklace on his bae. Source:Splash 26 of 40 26. Jaden Smith running down a grassy hill in a see-through mesh shirt. Source:Splash 27 of 40 27. Jaden Smith riding a scooter suitcase. Source:Splash 28 of 40 28. Jaden Smith riding shotgun with skinny-lipped Kylie Jenner. Source:Splash 29 of 40 29. Jaden Smith dressed up as Iron Man while on a date with the old Kylie Jenner. Source:Splash 30 of 40 30. Jaden Smith playing ring around the rosie, but the rosie is Kylie Jenner. Source:Splash 31 of 40 31. Jaden Smith being totally mesmerized by the size of Jay Z's lips. Source:Splash 32 of 40 32. Jaden Smith spitting hot bars with his sister Willow. Source:Getty 33 of 40 33. Jaden Smith doing duck lips. Source:Splash 34 of 40 34. Jaden Smith with his woes. Source:Getty 35 of 40 35. Jaden Smith signing his name on a picture of himself. Source:Getty 36 of 40 36. Jaden Smith making a bunch of kids' days by taking selfies with someone else's phone. Source:Getty 37 of 40 37. Jaden Smith really charged up to take a picture with a young fan. Source:Getty 38 of 40 38. Jaden Smith sticking out his tongue saying, "Nanna Nanna Nanna, I'm with Hannibal Buress and Justin Bieber." Source:Splash 39 of 40 39. Jaden Smith walking around dressed as Iron Man. Source:Getty 40 of 40 40. Jaden Smith being a wild boy. Continue reading Bonnie & Clyde: Jaden Smith's Girlfriend Wore Her Own Mugshot To Court 40 Pictures Of Jaden Smith Doing Things

Bonnie & Clyde: Jaden Smith’s Girlfriend Wore Her Own Mugshot To Court was originally published on globalgrind.com