Jaden Smith just keeps on astounding us.
While we can’t exactly prove this, we’re pretty sure the prophetic kid convinced his girlfriend Sarah Snyder to wear a t-shirt with her mugshot on it to court. Jaden’s bae was arrested for third-degree larceny after allegedly stealing a $15,995 Hermes bag from a high-end boutique.
The 19-year-old captioned the shot “56 Nights,” referencing Future’s mixtape inspired by DJ Esco getting sentenced to jail for 56 days for possessing marijuana in Dubai.
Sarah’s attorney Robert Schuster is prepared to take this matter to trial, telling ET they will not take any plea deals:
“As of last night, we made it clear to the district attorney’s office that we would not be accepting any offers or any pleas and that no pleas would be entered. The only thing we are interested in is an exoneration and an apology.”
Meanwhile, Sarah and Jaden will be deep in thought listening to Future and Drizzy. God is blessing all the trap…
SOURCE: Entertainment Tonight | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram
Bonnie & Clyde: Jaden Smith’s Girlfriend Wore Her Own Mugshot To Court was originally published on globalgrind.com