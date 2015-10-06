CLOSE
National
Home

Sam Smith To Re-Release “In The Lonely Hour” As Two-Disc Album, Drops New Song

0 reads
Leave a comment

Sam Smith

Sam Smith has had a helluva year since his award-winning debut album In The Lonely Hour was released in 2014.

But the English singer/songwriter made a huge announcement yesterday that is sure to please his fans. Via Twitter, Smith revealed he will re-release his Grammy-winning debut as a new double-disc set, titled In The Lonely Hour: The Drowning Shadows Edition.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

On In The Lonely Hour‘s second disc, Smith will feature fan favorites that weren’t on the first record and covers, as well as his new track “Drowning Shadows.” Stream the song below and stay tuned for the release of his dual project.

SOURCE: Billboard, Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE MORE:

Sam Smith “Writing’s On The Wall” (NEW MUSIC)

COOL ASS COVERS: Disclosure & Sam Smith Cover Drake’s “Hotline Bling”

8 photos Launch gallery

The Kardashians Attend Sam Smith Concert With Cara Delevingne (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Sam Smith To Re-Release “In The Lonely Hour” As Two-Disc Album, Drops New Song

The Kardashians Attend Sam Smith Concert With Cara Delevingne (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4110542”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4110542″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4110542″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4110542” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Sam Smith To Re-Release “In The Lonely Hour” As Two-Disc Album, Drops New Song was originally published on globalgrind.com

Drowning Shadows , In The Lonely Hour , New music , Sam Smith

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 4 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close