Sam Smith To Re-Release “In The Lonely Hour” As Two-Disc Album, Drops New Song

Sam Smith has had a helluva year since his award-winning debut album In The Lonely Hour was released in 2014.
But the English singer/songwriter made a huge announcement yesterday that is sure to please his fans. Via Twitter, Smith revealed he will re-release his Grammy-winning debut as a new double-disc set, titled In The Lonely Hour: The Drowning Shadows Edition.
On In The Lonely Hour‘s second disc, Smith will feature fan favorites that weren’t on the first record and covers, as well as his new track “Drowning Shadows.” Stream the song below and stay tuned for the release of his dual project.
SOURCE: Billboard, Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
Source:Instagram
1 of 8
1. And of course, everything is better in black and white.
Source:Instagram
2 of 8
2. Kimmy strikes her signature pose with Sam and a friend.
Source:Instagram
3 of 8
3. "The squad" is all smiles while backstage.
Source:Instagram
4 of 8
4. What's a selfie without that famous pout?
Source:Instagram
5 of 8
5. "Clique"
Source:Instagram
6 of 8
6. Even though they sang "all night long," the Kardashians and Cara Delevingne were able to pose for some flicks.
Source:Instagram
7 of 8
7. Everyone color coordinates.
Source:Instagram
8 of 8
8. Seems like Koko and Kenny were turnt all the way up.
