Sam Smith To Re-Release “In The Lonely Hour” As Two-Disc Album, Drops New Song

Sam Smith has had a helluva year since his award-winning debut album In The Lonely Hour was released in 2014.

But the English singer/songwriter made a huge announcement yesterday that is sure to please his fans. Via Twitter, Smith revealed he will re-release his Grammy-winning debut as a new double-disc set, titled In The Lonely Hour: The Drowning Shadows Edition.

Ladies & Gents, Boys and Gals, I am so excited to announce my final surprise for you all… — SAM SMITH (@samsmithworld) October 2, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This is a present directly from me to my fans. This album, this journey has changed my life. So I have listened to all your wants and wishes — SAM SMITH (@samsmithworld) October 2, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

and put some tracks on this album that you all wanted originally. I have also got a new song, and a special new cover for you all. — SAM SMITH (@samsmithworld) October 2, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This is my thank you to you all, and the final bow before my second album. Love you all xx http://t.co/Jb5ZaZbC55 pic.twitter.com/b7PURICU1O — SAM SMITH (@samsmithworld) October 2, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

On In The Lonely Hour‘s second disc, Smith will feature fan favorites that weren’t on the first record and covers, as well as his new track “Drowning Shadows.” Stream the song below and stay tuned for the release of his dual project.

SOURCE: Billboard, Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE MORE:

Sam Smith “Writing’s On The Wall” (NEW MUSIC)

COOL ASS COVERS: Disclosure & Sam Smith Cover Drake’s “Hotline Bling”

8 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4110542”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4110542″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4110542″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4110542” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); The Kardashians Attend Sam Smith Concert With Cara Delevingne (PHOTOS) Source:Instagram 1 of 8 1. And of course, everything is better in black and white. Source:Instagram 2 of 8 2. Kimmy strikes her signature pose with Sam and a friend. Source:Instagram 3 of 8 3. "The squad" is all smiles while backstage. Source:Instagram 4 of 8 4. What's a selfie without that famous pout? Source:Instagram 5 of 8 5. "Clique" Source:Instagram 6 of 8 6. Even though they sang "all night long," the Kardashians and Cara Delevingne were able to pose for some flicks. Source:Instagram 7 of 8 7. Everyone color coordinates. Source:Instagram 8 of 8 8. Seems like Koko and Kenny were turnt all the way up. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4110542”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4110542″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4110542″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4110542” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Sam Smith To Re-Release “In The Lonely Hour” As Two-Disc Album, Drops New Song The Kardashians Attend Sam Smith Concert With Cara Delevingne (PHOTOS) jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4110542”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4110542″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4110542″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4110542” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Sam Smith To Re-Release “In The Lonely Hour” As Two-Disc Album, Drops New Song was originally published on globalgrind.com