Hear Sam Smith’s James Bond Track, “Writing’s On The Wall”

As promised, Sam Smith’s Spectre contribution is finally here.

Just last week, Sam released a 15-second snippet of the Bond song on Twitter. Now, the Grammy award-winning crooner premiered “Writing’s On The Wall” on Nick Grimshaw’s BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show.

“I’ve been here before, but always hit the floor/ I’ve spent a lifetime running and I always get away/ but with you I’m feeling something that makes me want to stay,” sings Sam.

In a statement regarding his participation on the Bond soundtrack, he said:

“This is one of the highlights of my career. I am honored to finally announce that I will be singing the next Bond theme song. I am so excited to be a part of this iconic British legacy and join an incredible line up of some of my biggest musical inspirations. I hope you all enjoy the song as much as I enjoyed making it.”

Spectre will hit theaters nationwide on October 26. Take a listen to “Writing’s On The Wall” below.

