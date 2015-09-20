Eddie O BLOG: The Panthers Are 2-0!!

They did it again! The Carolina Panthers took down the Houston Texans 24-17! Another good performance from the home team! They got out in front & never really let Houston get back in the game. I thought Mallet was gonna try to work some magic & push a last ditch comeback but it was not to be. The Carolina Panthers are now 2-0 & tied for 1st place in the NFC South with a refurbished Atlanta Falcons team. The New Orleans Saints will be here next week & the Panthers have a chance to add another victory in their column. It’s getting interesting folks!! Football season….I LOVE IT!! Hahaha!!! I’m Out……& GO PANTHERS!!

