CLOSE
National
Home

Too Dope: Fetty Wap Inspires Young Boy With Glaucoma To Be Himself & Go Without Prosthetic Eye

0 reads
Leave a comment

Fetty Wap Visits Music Choice

When he’s not on stage or making us dance with a new hit record, Fetty Wap inspires us all to be ourselves.

The Paterson, New Jersey rapper got glaucoma at a young age, causing him to lose one eye. By being upfront about his tragic experience, Fetty inspired a young man who is very similar to him. Meet Jayden Vaden, a young boy who lost his eye when he was just an infant.

(Warning: long sentimental post ahead) Today I am forever thankful to a young man named Willie Maxwell aka Fetty Wap….

Posted by Brenda Vaden on Thursday, September 10, 2015

Jayden’s mother Brenda posted the heartfelt message above. Jayden was inspired to go without his prosthetic eye for the first time in his life because of Fetty Wap. How amazing is that?!

SOURCE: Mashable | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

 

 

Too Dope: Fetty Wap Inspires Young Boy With Glaucoma To Be Himself & Go Without Prosthetic Eye was originally published on globalgrind.com

Fetty Wap , inspiration , Jayden Vaden , prosthetic eye

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 4 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close