BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Donate 150K To Justice March

Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures 'Focus'

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

This October marks the 20th anniversary of the Million Man March. Organized in 1995 by Minister Farrakhan Louis, the cause proves to be just as relevant today as it was then.

Socially conscious celebs Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith donated $150,000 to this year’s trek also called the Justice… Or Else! march that begins at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

According to Yahoo, Minister Farrakhan, who’s currently campaigning for the money needed to fund the march, publicaly thanked the Smith’s earlier this month.

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Donate 150K To Justice March was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

jada pinkett smith , will smith

