BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Donate 150K To Justice March

This October marks the 20th anniversary of the Million Man March. Organized in 1995 by Minister Farrakhan Louis, the cause proves to be just as relevant today as it was then.

Socially conscious celebs Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith donated $150,000 to this year’s trek also called the Justice… Or Else! march that begins at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

According to Yahoo, Minister Farrakhan, who’s currently campaigning for the money needed to fund the march, publicaly thanked the Smith’s earlier this month.

Celeb Pics Of The Week 6/29- 7/6: Rihanna Visits TIDAL; Jada Continues To Slay; Jill Scott Performs & More Rihanna X TIDAL LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 01: (Exclusive Coverage) Singer Rihanna surprises fans during the TIDAL X: RIHANNA BBHMM event on July 1, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Rihanna Snaps A Photo With Her Fans LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 01: (Exclusive Coverage) Singer Rihanna surprises fans during the TIDAL X: RIHANNA BBHMM event on July 1, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Jada Pinkett-Smith AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – JULY 1: Jada Pinkett Smith attends the Amsterdam premiere of 'Magic Mike XXL' on July 1, 2015 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Jada Pinkett-Smith AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – JULY 1: Jada Pinkett Smith attends the Amsterdam premiere of 'Magic Mike XXL' on July 1, 2015 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Meek Mill NEW YORK, NY – JULY 01: Meek Mill visits at SiriusXM Studios on July 1, 2015 in New York City Miguel NEW YORK, NY – JULY 01: Miguel visits at SiriusXM Studios on July 1, 2015 in New York City. Tink NEW YORK, NY – JULY 01: Recording artist Tink attends the premiere of her debut music video 'Million' at Hard Rock Cafe, Times Square, on July 1, 2015, in New York City. Tink NEW YORK, NY – JULY 01: Recording artist Tink attends the premiere of her debut music video 'Million' at Hard Rock Cafe, Times Square, on July 1, 2015, in New York City. Naomie Harris LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 01: Naomie Harris attends a private view of 'Raw Footage' at The Opera Gallery on July 1, 2015 in London, England. Jada Pinkett Smith, Channing Tatum, Amber Heard & Matt Bomer LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 30: Jada Pinkett Smith, Channing Tatum, Amber Heard and Matt Bomer attend the European Premiere of 'Magic Mike XXL' at Vue West End on June 30, 2015 in London, England. Jill Scott NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 30: Singer Jill Scott performs at her WOMAN Album Preview & Live Performance at MIST Harlem on June 30, 2015 in New York City. Jill Scott NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 30: Singer Jill Scott performs at her WOMAN Album Preview & Live Performance at MIST Harlem on June 30, 2015 in New York City. Mariah Carey IBIZA, SPAIN – JUNE 30: (EDITORS NOTE: Part of this image has been pixellated to obscure the identity of the child). Mariah Carey (R) and her daughter Monroe Cannon are seen on June 30, 2015 in Ibiza, Spain. Caitlyn Jenner NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 30: Caitlyn Jenner visits 'An American in Paris' on Broadway at The Palace Theater on June 30, 2015 in New York City. Caitlyn Jenner NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 30: Caitlyn Jenner visits 'An American in Paris' on Broadway at The Palace Theater on June 30, 2015 in New York City. Mariah Carey IBIZA, SPAIN – JUNE 30: (EDITORS NOTE: Part of this image has been pixellated to obscure the identity of the child). Mariah Carey (R) and her daughter Monroe Cannon are seen on June 30, 2015 in Ibiza, Spain. Taye Diggs NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 30: Taye Diggs poses at 'Hedwig And The Angry Inch' new broadway cast photocall at The Lambs Club on June 30, 2015 in New York City. 50 Cent NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 30: 50 Cent performs at Best Buy Theater on June 30, 2015 in New York City.

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Donate 150K To Justice March was originally published on hellobeautiful.com