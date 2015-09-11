Serena Williams Lost The U.S. Open Semifinals, And Everyone’s Blaming Drake

Serena Williams stunned the world when she lost her semifinals match at the U.S. Open in the Arthur Ashe Stadium against Italian Roberta Vinci in a score of 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 Friday (September 11). If she won, she would have been the first woman to win all four majors since Steffi Graf in 1988.

As if that’s not bad enough, Twitter is blaming her rumored beau, rapper Drake, for her her loss. Drake has a way of finding his way to the stands to cheer on his favorite team, and then that team loses… Is he really a bad luck charm? Peep the funny tweets below.

I think Drake has Serena disracted and off her game. — IAmBiggVic (@BiggVic) September 11, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Serena has to leave Drake. Distractions lead to disappointments — Jonathan Segundo (@J_gundo) September 11, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://twitter.com/meganschneids/status/642412347579981825

Look what you've done @Drake RT @AP BREAKING: Serena Williams loses in US Open semis, ending bid for tennis' first Grand Slam since 1988. — Hana (@HanaSelly) September 11, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Drake was a distraction to Serena she should've stayed single — K. Kardash (@KenishaK_) September 11, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I blame Drake and Kim K for Serena's loss #USOpen — AJ (@adrianp972) September 11, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Drake not dropping a mixtape.. Serena Williams just lost what could of been a grand slam — Cameron Forte (@Smoothiewhatup) September 11, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

i lowkey hope that Serena turns Drake into a stressball. I hope she puts him in the tightest of leg locks. — Krystal Obi (@LadyKrysMD) September 11, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Drake has cursed Kentucky, the Raptors, and now Serena Williams #twitterfingers — Jose Perez (@regularjoeish) September 11, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Drake got Serena unfocused out here 😭😭 — R.I.P. Juicee (@_Tezzioo) September 11, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In all honesty, let's blame Serena's loss on Drake. The curse lives! — Mario Kalo (@MarioKalo) September 11, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Drake has now successfully cursed the Heat, Kentucky, Serena, Tidal, and MMG — Winston Bishop (@UptownAceBoogie) September 11, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Drake should have stayed at home! Serena was all up in her feelings — Khotso Mariri (@Mariri_) September 11, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Drake had Serena head gone — gabrielle (@thatsdash) September 11, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It's all drake fault Serena lost he should've stayed his ass at home😒 — ThottimusPrime (@youngxwealthy1) September 11, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Clearly this was a Canadian plot on the US. I hope this makes Drake go away forever. #serena. #BanDrake — Matt Yoder (@theyoderfamily) September 11, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

