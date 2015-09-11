CLOSE
National
Home

Serena Williams Lost The U.S. Open Semifinals, And Everyone’s Blaming Drake

0 reads
Leave a comment
Serena Williams Vs Andrea Petkovic At Roger's Cup

Source: Cole Burston / Getty

Serena Williams stunned the world when she lost her semifinals match at the U.S. Open in the Arthur Ashe Stadium against Italian Roberta Vinci in a score of 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 Friday (September 11). If she won, she would have been the first woman  to win all four majors since Steffi Graf in 1988.

As if that’s not bad enough, Twitter is blaming her rumored beau, rapper Drake, for her her loss. Drake has a way of finding his way to the stands to cheer on his favorite team, and then that team loses… Is he really a bad luck charm? Peep the funny tweets below.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://twitter.com/meganschneids/status/642412347579981825

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2015

Game, Set, Match: Serena Williams' Sexiest Instagram Shots

12 photos Launch gallery

Game, Set, Match: Serena Williams' Sexiest Instagram Shots

Continue reading Game, Set, Match: Serena Williams’ Sexiest Instagram Shots

Game, Set, Match: Serena Williams' Sexiest Instagram Shots

Serena Williams has done a great job of dominating the headlines this summer. Whether stunning on the cover of New York Magazine, slaying the competition at Wimbledon or her budding relationship with Drake, Serena's had an eventful past few months. But tonight, things get even more competitive as she's set to play against her sister Venus Williams in the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open. The sisters have played against each other 27 times— with Venus winning 11— so expect a great match. But, before you get overwhelmed with Serena's tennis skills, check out her skills in the art of thirst trap-worthy Instagram photos. Swipe through some of her sexiest Instagram shots.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Serena Williams Wins 2015 French Open While Battling Flu

Serena Williams Defeats Older Sister Venus In Wimbledon Matchup

Sister, Sister! 10 Photographs Of Venus & Serena Williams Over the Years

More #BlackGirlMagic: Serena Williams Defeats Big Sister Venus

Serena Williams Lost The U.S. Open Semifinals, And Everyone’s Blaming Drake was originally published on theurbandaily.com

drake , serena williams , twitter , u.s. open

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 7 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close