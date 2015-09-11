Serena Williams Lost The U.S. Open Semifinals, And Everyone’s Blaming Drake

Serena Williams stunned the world when she lost her semifinals match at the U.S. Open in the Arthur Ashe Stadium against Italian Roberta Vinci in a score of 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 Friday (September 11). If she won, she would have been the first woman to win all four majors since Steffi Graf in 1988.
As if that’s not bad enough, Twitter is blaming her rumored beau, rapper Drake, for her her loss. Drake has a way of finding his way to the stands to cheer on his favorite team, and then that team loses… Is he really a bad luck charm? Peep the funny tweets below.
https://twitter.com/meganschneids/status/642412347579981825
Game, Set, Match: Serena Williams' Sexiest Instagram Shots
