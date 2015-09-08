CLOSE
(Photos of the week): Sister, Sister! Photographs Of Venus & Serena Williams Over The Years

As Venus and Serena Williams prepare to hit the court against one another tonight in a U.S. Open quarterfinals match, we gathered ten pictures of the sister duo over the years that captivate #‎BlackGirlMagic.

While the two may battle it out on the court, they’re close at heart, are always supporting each other and continue to be an inspiration to all.

Check out photos of the Williams sister below.

