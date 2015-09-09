CLOSE
National
Home

Tom Brady Admits He’s A Donald Trump Supporter

0 reads
Leave a comment
2013 Carnegie Hall Medal Of Excellence Gala

Source: D Dipasupil / Getty

Donald Trump has received a ton of criticism since he decided to run for president in 2016. While he does have a slew of opposers wishing the worst for him, he does have a handful of supporters by his side, most notably New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

On Tuesday morning, Brady confirmed his friendship with the Republican candidate and admitted to even having a Trump hat in his locker with Boston radio station WEEI. Questions surfaced when a lurking photographer spotted  Trump’s “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” hat in the Patriots’ locker room.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Brady has done a great job of evading tackles on and off the field. For the past few months, he was in a contentious battle with the NFL over DeflateGate. After being suspended for four games by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, a judge reversed the decision enabling Brady to suit up for his season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Tom Brady

25 Teflon Tom Brady Memes Patriots Fans Will Put All Over Your Timeline

18 photos Launch gallery

25 Teflon Tom Brady Memes Patriots Fans Will Put All Over Your Timeline

Continue reading 25 Teflon Tom Brady Memes Patriots Fans Will Put All Over Your Timeline

25 Teflon Tom Brady Memes Patriots Fans Will Put All Over Your Timeline

News broke earlier today that Tom Brady won his Deflate Gate trial and won’t be suspended for the initial sentence of four games. Over the past six months, Patriots fans have been forced to sit back and watch the world ridicule Brady for his alleged cheating. Countless memes and jokes have been hurled their way. Now it’s time for revenge. With Brady being allowed to play opening week, Patriots fans have opened the floodgates. All that pent up anger has been released in a barrage of “told ya so” jokes. Check out the funniest memes right here. 

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Tom Brady Suspended for Four Games Thanks to Deflated Balls

Tom Brady Blows A Lot Of Hot Air In Deflate-Gate Conference

Says Terrell Suggs Of Tom Brady: “I Don’t Like Him He Don’t Like Me”

Why Will The Patriots Win The Super Bowl? Two Words: Tom Brady

Tom Brady Admits He’s A Donald Trump Supporter was originally published on theurbandaily.com

donald trump , Tom Brady

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 7 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close