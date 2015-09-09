Donald Trump has received a ton of criticism since he decided to run for president in 2016. While he does have a slew of opposers wishing the worst for him, he does have a handful of supporters by his side, most notably New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady.

Tom Brady confirms @realDonaldTrump's "Make America Great America" hat was in his locker, says he's good friend & has done "amazing" things. — Michael McCann (@McCannSportsLaw) September 8, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

On Tuesday morning, Brady confirmed his friendship with the Republican candidate and admitted to even having a Trump hat in his locker with Boston radio station WEEI. Questions surfaced when a lurking photographer spotted Trump’s “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” hat in the Patriots’ locker room.

Brady has done a great job of evading tackles on and off the field. For the past few months, he was in a contentious battle with the NFL over DeflateGate. After being suspended for four games by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, a judge reversed the decision enabling Brady to suit up for his season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Tom Brady Admits He’s A Donald Trump Supporter was originally published on theurbandaily.com