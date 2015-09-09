Donald Trump has received a ton of criticism since he decided to run for president in 2016. While he does have a slew of opposers wishing the worst for him, he does have a handful of supporters by his side, most notably New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady.
On Tuesday morning, Brady confirmed his friendship with the Republican candidate and admitted to even having a Trump hat in his locker with Boston radio station WEEI. Questions surfaced when a lurking photographer spotted Trump’s “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” hat in the Patriots’ locker room.
Brady has done a great job of evading tackles on and off the field. For the past few months, he was in a contentious battle with the NFL over DeflateGate. After being suspended for four games by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, a judge reversed the decision enabling Brady to suit up for his season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Sept. 10.
25 Teflon Tom Brady Memes Patriots Fans Will Put All Over Your Timeline
Tom Brady Admits He’s A Donald Trump Supporter was originally published on theurbandaily.com