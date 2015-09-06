CLOSE
Beyoncé Headlines Budweiser Made In America Festival & Makes Labor Day Weekend Ever Hotter! [VIDEO]

Everyone else is kicking back this holiday weekend, but not Beyoncé!

Beyonce - 2015 Budweiser Made In America Festival

Source: Getty

Beyoncé burned up the stage on the first night of the Budweiser Made In America Festival.

After blowing out some candles on her birthday it was back to work for Queen B as she performed an incredible set in Philadelphia on Saturday night. While most people are enjoying a well-deserved break this Labor Day Weekend, Bey put in some overtime with a set of 25 songs from her catalog in a set that lasted about an hour and a half! She threw in some cuts from Destiny’s Child for good measure, too!

If festival goers questioned whether or not they’d gotten their money’s worth before the performance, we’re sure they left as satisfied customers.

Tidal users got a front-row seat to the biggest show of the festival completely free of charge, since it streamed on the Website. The rest of us will simply have to content ourselves to look at pictures of the performance and imagine how awesome it must have been. Or you can check out this clip below!

From the sound of it, Bey was launching into the 50 Shades of Grey version of her solo breakout hit “Crazy In Love.”

We're Still Recovering From Beyonce's Epic Performance At Made In America [RECAP]

Beyoncé Headlines Budweiser Made In America Festival & Makes Labor Day Weekend Ever Hotter! [VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

