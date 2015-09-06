Beyoncé Headlines Budweiser Made In America Festival & Makes Labor Day Weekend Ever Hotter! [VIDEO]

Beyoncé burned up the stage on the first night of the Budweiser Made In America Festival.

After blowing out some candles on her birthday it was back to work for Queen B as she performed an incredible set in Philadelphia on Saturday night. While most people are enjoying a well-deserved break this Labor Day Weekend, Bey put in some overtime with a set of 25 songs from her catalog in a set that lasted about an hour and a half! She threw in some cuts from Destiny’s Child for good measure, too!

If festival goers questioned whether or not they’d gotten their money’s worth before the performance, we’re sure they left as satisfied customers.

Tidal users got a front-row seat to the biggest show of the festival completely free of charge, since it streamed on the Website. The rest of us will simply have to content ourselves to look at pictures of the performance and imagine how awesome it must have been. Or you can check out this clip below!

From the sound of it, Bey was launching into the 50 Shades of Grey version of her solo breakout hit “Crazy In Love.”

RELATED STORIES:

We’re Still Recovering From Beyonce’s Epic Performance At Made In America

Awww: Beyonce Shares Blue Ivy’s Drawing On Her Birthday

GET THE LOOK: Beyonce Wins Summer In A Sexy Floral Dress

13 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2812169”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2812169″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/entertainment-news”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2812169″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2812169” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); We're Still Recovering From Beyonce's Epic Performance At Made In America [RECAP] 1 of 13 1. Beyonce At Made In America #TeamBeautiful witnessed Beyonce' greatness last night, at the annual Made In America Festival in Philly. Thousands of fans gathered at Benjamin Franklin Parkway to be resurrected by the Queen herself. And after a full set of her classic songs ranging from "Survivor" to "Single Ladies," our lives have been changed forever. Scroll through this gallery of pics and video from the epic performance. 2 of 13 2. Bey came out looking like this… She opened the show with the "50 Shades Of Grey" rendition of "Crazy In Love." 3 of 13 3. Slay If you look really close at the screen, you can see Bey sprinkling holy water on fans in the front row. (Just kidding). 4 of 13 4. "Ring The Alarm" X "The Takeover" Bey channeled her hubby's classic "Takeover" for a fresh spin on "Ring The Alarm." 5 of 13 5. She changed into this custom made Houston Rocket's jersey We lost our minds. 6 of 13 6. She put her cake on full display during a sexy performance of "Drunk In Love" Source:Instagram 7 of 13 7. "Drunk In Love" Her hair needs its own Instagram. Just flawless. 8 of 13 8. This sexy number was one of our favorites. Source:Instagram 9 of 13 9. Hov was in the audience like… Source:Instagram 10 of 13 10. Nicki Minaj was watching from a far… Source:Instagram 11 of 13 11. Blue was there too. 12 of 13 12. We lived for this sultry costume change. Source:Instagram 13 of 13 13. Bey ended the show with an energetic performance of "Single Ladies." Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2812169”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2812169″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/entertainment-news”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2812169″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2812169” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Beyoncé Headlines Budweiser Made In America Festival & Makes Labor Day Weekend Ever Hotter! [VIDEO] We're Still Recovering From Beyonce's Epic Performance At Made In America [RECAP] jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2812169”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2812169″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/entertainment-news”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2812169″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2812169” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Beyoncé Headlines Budweiser Made In America Festival & Makes Labor Day Weekend Ever Hotter! [VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com