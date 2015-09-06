Drake Remixes The Weeknd’s “Tell Your Friends”

Drake hinted at Governor’s Ball that he had more material with The Weeknd coming up. A “Tell Your Friends” remix might not be what he meant, but regardless, he delivered it as another exclusive on OVO Radio.

While The Weeknd’s version will still remain the essential one, the soulful, downtempo beat does sound like something Drake would croon over. He does just that over the typical Drake topics: falling out of relationships with women and lonesomeness.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd is feeling the love. Beauty Behind The Madness is expected to debut at No. 1 on the charts, and he’s getting ready to close of the Made in America festival as the headliner. Drake hasn’t fell off, though; “Hotline Bling” is still a hit.

