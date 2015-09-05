September 4 was all about Beyoncé, and she thanked her loyal subjects by sharing a special gift.

Queen B was overwhelmed with birthday tributes on social media, and her dearest loved ones even created her a playlist exclusively on Tidal! While Blue personally picked a tune for Bey, she also honored her mommy with a homemade card, proclaiming that she’s the best mom ever!

Bey loved it so much, she put it on Instagram in a post thanking everyone for all the birthday love.

Awww: Beyoncé Shares Blue Ivy Drawing On Her Birthday was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Sonya Eskridge Posted September 5, 2015

