Here’s Everything You’ve Got To See On Netflix In September

Netflix sure knows how to curate titles every month. Just in time for the start of September, the streaming service have added quite a few new titles that premiered last year, so you can be ready when the new seasons roll around. That means if you’re a Debra Messing fan, you might enjoy NBC’s Mysteries of Laura with Laz Alonzo. You can also get a peek of Jada Pinkett Smith as Fish on Fox’s Gotham.

Netflix has also beefed up its children’s programming, as we told you last month. So if you want your wee ones to get a glimpse of Mister Rogers’ sweaters, catch them up. Check out what’s coming to Netflix this month, and the other titles that will soon exit.

What’s coming

September 1

Puffin Rock, season 1

The League, season 6

Da Jammies, season 1

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, volume 1

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Zathura

72 Dangerous Animals: Australia, season 1

Giggle and Hoot’s Best Ever!

Person of Interest, seasons 1-3

Up in the Air

Combustion

Los Hombres También Lloran, season 1

September 2

Black or White

September 4

Bad Night

Madam Secretary, season 1

September 8

6 Years

September 9

Teen Beach Movie 2

September 10

Longmire, season 4

Fugitivos

September 11

Madame Bovary

September 12

Portlandia, season 5

Why Did I Get Married?

September 13

Comedy Bang! Bang!, season 4 (part 2)

September 14

Call the Midwife, series 4

September 15

Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret

September 16

The Blacklist, season 2

Moonrise Kingdom

September 17

The Mysteries of Laura, season 1

September 18

Keith Richards: Under the Influence

Septemebr 21

Gotham, season 1

The Following, season 3

September 22

Smosh: The Movie

Person of Interest, season 4

Philomena

September 25

VeggieTales in the House, season 1

Parenthood, season 6

Blue Bloods, season 5

Hawaii Five-O, season 5

September 27

The Walking Dead, season 5

September 29

Bones, season 10

R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls

What’s leaving

September 1

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London

Better Than Chocolate

￼Bratz: Rock Angelz

Care Bears: Big Wish Movie

Care Bears: Journey to Joke-a-Lot

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Curious George 2: Follow That Monkey!

Doomsday Preppers: Season 1-3

Electrick Children

FernGully: The Last Rainforest (1992)

Ink Master, season 2

Jackie Brown

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels

Mortal Kombat: The Movie

Patch Adams

Perfume: The Story of a Murderer

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Rules of Engagement

Rumpelstiltskin

Sarah’s Choice

School of Rock

She’s the One

Sleepless in Seattle

The IT Crowd: Series 1-4

The Lost Boys

Total Recall

W.

September 2

Cheech & Chong’s Hey Watch This

September 3

Dinosaurs: Season 1-4

September 4

Delta Farce

September 5

Marilyn in Manhattan

September 7

Ramsay’s Best Restaurant, season 1

September 9

Bratz: Friendship Is Always in Style

Kicking It￼￼￼￼￼

September 10

100 Below Zero

Becoming Chaz

Crash & Bernstein: Season 1-2

War Witch

September 13

High Fidelity

September 14

Corky Romano (2001)

September 15

Best of Teletubbies

Bratz: The Video: Starrin’ & Stylin’ (2004)

Coach: Season 1-9

Spiral, season 4

Valhalla

September 16

Hank: Five Years from the Brink

The Slap, season 1

September 20

Reporter

September 22

￼￼￼￼National Geographic: Inside Guantanamo

￼National Geographic: The Battle for Midway

September 26

Indy 500: The Inside Line

Lethal Force

Ron White: A Little Unprofessional

September 27

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Season 1-2

My Boys: Season 1-4

September 28

Undeclared: The Complete Series

September 29

Bratz: Desert Jewelz

Comic Book Men: Season 2

Coriolanus

Leaving September 30th

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Apocalypse Now

If I Stay

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Nebraska

Saved!

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek Into Darkness

The Expendables 3

The Good Guy

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Prince

The Skeleton Twins

The Wolf of Wall Street

Transformers: Age of Extinction

World War Z

