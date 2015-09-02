Here’s Everything You’ve Got To See On Netflix In September

Netflix sure knows how to curate titles every month. Just in time for the start of September, the streaming service have added quite a few new titles that premiered last year, so you can be ready when the new seasons roll around. That means if you’re a Debra Messing fan, you might enjoy NBC’s Mysteries of Laura with Laz Alonzo. You can also get a peek of Jada Pinkett Smith as Fish on Fox’s Gotham.
Netflix has also beefed up its children’s programming, as we told you last month. So if you want your wee ones to get a glimpse of Mister Rogers’ sweaters, catch them up. Check out what’s coming to Netflix this month, and the other titles that will soon exit.
What’s coming
September 1
Puffin Rock, season 1
The League, season 6
Da Jammies, season 1
Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, volume 1
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Zathura
72 Dangerous Animals: Australia, season 1
Giggle and Hoot’s Best Ever!
Person of Interest, seasons 1-3
Up in the Air
Combustion
Los Hombres También Lloran, season 1
September 2
Black or White
September 4
Bad Night
Madam Secretary, season 1
September 8
6 Years
September 9
Teen Beach Movie 2
September 10
Longmire, season 4
Fugitivos
September 11
Madame Bovary
September 12
Portlandia, season 5
Why Did I Get Married?
September 13
Comedy Bang! Bang!, season 4 (part 2)
September 14
Call the Midwife, series 4
September 15
Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret
September 16
The Blacklist, season 2
Moonrise Kingdom
September 17
The Mysteries of Laura, season 1
September 18
Keith Richards: Under the Influence
Septemebr 21
Gotham, season 1
The Following, season 3
September 22
Smosh: The Movie
Person of Interest, season 4
Philomena
September 25
VeggieTales in the House, season 1
Parenthood, season 6
Blue Bloods, season 5
Hawaii Five-O, season 5
September 27
The Walking Dead, season 5
September 29
Bones, season 10
R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls
What’s leaving
September 1
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
Better Than Chocolate
￼Bratz: Rock Angelz
Care Bears: Big Wish Movie
Care Bears: Journey to Joke-a-Lot
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Curious George 2: Follow That Monkey!
Doomsday Preppers: Season 1-3
Electrick Children
FernGully: The Last Rainforest (1992)
Ink Master, season 2
Jackie Brown
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
Mortal Kombat: The Movie
Patch Adams
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
Rules of Engagement
Rumpelstiltskin
Sarah’s Choice
School of Rock
She’s the One
Sleepless in Seattle
The IT Crowd: Series 1-4
The Lost Boys
Total Recall
W.
September 2
Cheech & Chong’s Hey Watch This
September 3
Dinosaurs: Season 1-4
September 4
Delta Farce
September 5
Marilyn in Manhattan
September 7
Ramsay’s Best Restaurant, season 1
September 9
Bratz: Friendship Is Always in Style
Kicking It￼￼￼￼￼
September 10
100 Below Zero
Becoming Chaz
Crash & Bernstein: Season 1-2
War Witch
September 13
High Fidelity
September 14
Corky Romano (2001)
September 15
Best of Teletubbies
Bratz: The Video: Starrin’ & Stylin’ (2004)
Coach: Season 1-9
Spiral, season 4
Valhalla
September 16
Hank: Five Years from the Brink
The Slap, season 1
September 20
Reporter
September 22
￼￼￼￼National Geographic: Inside Guantanamo
￼National Geographic: The Battle for Midway
September 26
Indy 500: The Inside Line
Lethal Force
Ron White: A Little Unprofessional
September 27
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Season 1-2
My Boys: Season 1-4
September 28
Undeclared: The Complete Series
September 29
Bratz: Desert Jewelz
Comic Book Men: Season 2
Coriolanus
Leaving September 30th
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Apocalypse Now
If I Stay
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Nebraska
Saved!
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek Into Darkness
The Expendables 3
The Good Guy
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Prince
The Skeleton Twins
The Wolf of Wall Street
Transformers: Age of Extinction
World War Z
READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY
Jaden Smith Will Appear On The Upcoming Netflix Hip-Hop Series
5 Rules For Living With Netflix
Marvel Bringing Luke Cage, Iron Man & More To Netflix
Netflix + NBC Cancel Upcoming Bill Cosby Projects
Here’s Everything You’ve Got To See On Netflix In September was originally published on theurbandaily.com