VMAs 2015: A List Of The Night’s Big Winners

The 2015 MTV Video Music Awards are going down tonight, and we’re keeping track of the night’s big winners right here. Will Miley Cyrus pull a Miley or keep it tame? Will Nicki Minaj shade Taylor Swift over their Twitter rift, or will they surprise everyone with a performance hand-in-hand? Most importantly, what will Kanye West perform as he accepts the prestigious Video Vanguard Award? Whatever happens, we’ve got a big night ahead of us.

Here are all of the VMA winners announced so far.

BEST COLLABORATION

Taylor Swift feat. Kendrick Lamar- “Bad Blood”

Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars- “Uptown Funk”

Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth- “See You Again”

Ariana Grande feat. The Weeknd- “Love Me Harder”

Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj- “Bang Bang”

BEST POP VIDEO

Beyonce- “7/11”

Taylor Swift- “Blank Space”- WINNER

Ed Sheeran- “Thinking Out Loud”

Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars- “Uptown Funk”

Maroon 5- “Sugar”

VIDEO NOMINEES WITH A SOCIAL MESSAGE

Jennifer Hudson- “I Still Love You”

Colbie Caillat- “Try”

Big Sean feat. Kanye West & John Legend- “One Man Can Change The World”- WINNER

Rihanna- “American Oxygen”

Wale- “The White Shoes”

BEST HIP-HOP VIDEO

Fetty Wap- “Trap Queen”

Nicki Minaj- “Anaconda”- WINNER

Kendrick Lamar- “Alright”

Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth- “See You Again”

Big Sean feat. E-40- “IDFWU”

BEST ROCK VIDEO

Hozier- “Take Me To Church”

Fall Out Boy- “Uma Thurman”- WINNER

Florence + the Machine- “Ship To Wreck”

WALKTHEMOON- “Shut Up and Dance”

Arctic Monkeys- “Why You’d Only Call Me When You’re High?”

BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE

Beyonce- “7/11”

Taylor Swift- “Blank Space”- WINNER

Nicki Minaj- “Anaconda”

Sia- “Elastic Heart”

Ellie Goulding- “Love Me Like You Do”

BEST MALE PERFORMANCE

Ed Sheeran- “Thinking Out Loud”

Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars- “Uptown Funk”- WINNER

Kendrick Lamar- “Alright”

The Weeknd- “Earned It”

Nick Jonas- “Chains”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Beyonce

OK Go

Chet Faker

Ed Sheeran

Flying Lotus

Kendrick Lamar

#VMAS ARTIST TO WATCH

Fetty Wap- “Trap Queen”- WINNER

Vance Joy- “Riptide”

George Ezra- “Budapest”

James Bay- “Hold Back The River”

FKA Twigs- “Pendulum”

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Beyonce- “7/11”

Taylor Swift feat. Kendrick Lamar- “Bad Blood”- WINNER

Ed Sheeran- “Thinking Out Loud”

Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars- “Uptown Funk”

Kendrick Lamar- “Alright”

SONG OF THE SUMMER

Fifth Harmony- “Worth It”

Major Lazer- “Lean On”

OMI- “Cheerleader”

Taylor Swift- “Bad Blood”

David Guetta feat. Nicki Minaj- “Hey Mama”

Fetty Wap- “My Way”

Jack U feat. Justin Bieber- “Where Are U Now”

5 Seconds Of Summer- “She’s Kinda Hot”-WINNER

Silento- “Watch Me”

Demi Lovato- “Cool For The Summer”

The Weeknd- “Can’t Feel My Face”

Selena Gomez feat. A$AP Rocky- “Good For You”

VMAs 2015: A List Of The Night’s Big Winners was originally published on theurbandaily.com