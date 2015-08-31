CLOSE
VMAs 2015: A List Of The Night's Big Winners

2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

The 2015 MTV Video Music Awards are going down tonight, and we’re keeping track of the night’s big winners right here. Will Miley Cyrus pull a Miley or keep it tame? Will Nicki Minaj shade Taylor Swift over their Twitter rift, or will they surprise everyone with a performance hand-in-hand? Most importantly, what will Kanye West perform as he accepts the prestigious Video Vanguard Award? Whatever happens, we’ve got a big night ahead of us.

Here are all of the VMA winners announced so far.

BEST COLLABORATION

Taylor Swift feat. Kendrick Lamar- “Bad Blood”

Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars- “Uptown Funk”

Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth- “See You Again”

Ariana Grande feat. The Weeknd- “Love Me Harder”

Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj- “Bang Bang”

BEST POP VIDEO

Beyonce- “7/11”

Taylor Swift- “Blank Space”- WINNER

Ed Sheeran- “Thinking Out Loud”

Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars- “Uptown Funk”

Maroon 5- “Sugar”

VIDEO NOMINEES WITH A SOCIAL MESSAGE

Jennifer Hudson- “I Still Love You”

Colbie Caillat- “Try”

Big Sean feat. Kanye West & John Legend- “One Man Can Change The World”- WINNER

Rihanna- “American Oxygen”

Wale- “The White Shoes”

BEST HIP-HOP VIDEO

Fetty Wap- “Trap Queen”

Nicki Minaj- “Anaconda”- WINNER

Kendrick Lamar- “Alright”

Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth- “See You Again”

Big Sean feat. E-40- “IDFWU”

BEST ROCK VIDEO

Hozier- “Take Me To Church”

Fall Out Boy- “Uma Thurman”- WINNER

Florence + the Machine- “Ship To Wreck”

WALKTHEMOON- “Shut Up and Dance”

Arctic Monkeys- “Why You’d Only Call Me When You’re High?”

BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE

Beyonce- “7/11”

Taylor Swift- “Blank Space”- WINNER

Nicki Minaj- “Anaconda”

Sia- “Elastic Heart”

Ellie Goulding- “Love Me Like You Do”

BEST MALE PERFORMANCE

Ed Sheeran- “Thinking Out Loud”

Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars- “Uptown Funk”- WINNER

Kendrick Lamar- “Alright”

The Weeknd- “Earned It”

Nick Jonas- “Chains”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Beyonce

OK Go

Chet Faker

Ed Sheeran

Flying Lotus

Kendrick Lamar

#VMAS ARTIST TO WATCH

Fetty Wap- “Trap Queen”- WINNER

Vance Joy- “Riptide”

George Ezra- “Budapest”

James Bay- “Hold Back The River”

FKA Twigs- “Pendulum”

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Beyonce- “7/11”

Taylor Swift feat. Kendrick Lamar- “Bad Blood”- WINNER

Ed Sheeran- “Thinking Out Loud”

Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars- “Uptown Funk”

Kendrick Lamar- “Alright”

SONG OF THE SUMMER

Fifth Harmony- “Worth It”

Major Lazer- “Lean On”

OMI- “Cheerleader”

Taylor Swift- “Bad Blood”

David Guetta feat. Nicki Minaj- “Hey Mama”

Fetty Wap- “My Way”

Jack U feat. Justin Bieber- “Where Are U Now”

5 Seconds Of Summer- “She’s Kinda Hot”-WINNER

Silento- “Watch Me”

Demi Lovato- “Cool For The Summer”

The Weeknd- “Can’t Feel My Face”

Selena Gomez feat. A$AP Rocky- “Good For You”

VMAs 2015: A List Of The Night’s Big Winners was originally published on theurbandaily.com

