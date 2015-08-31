VMAs 2015: A List Of The Night’s Big Winners

The 2015 MTV Video Music Awards are going down tonight, and we’re keeping track of the night’s big winners right here. Will Miley Cyrus pull a Miley or keep it tame? Will Nicki Minaj shade Taylor Swift over their Twitter rift, or will they surprise everyone with a performance hand-in-hand? Most importantly, what will Kanye West perform as he accepts the prestigious Video Vanguard Award? Whatever happens, we’ve got a big night ahead of us.
Here are all of the VMA winners announced so far.
BEST COLLABORATION
Taylor Swift feat. Kendrick Lamar- “Bad Blood”
Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars- “Uptown Funk”
Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth- “See You Again”
Ariana Grande feat. The Weeknd- “Love Me Harder”
Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj- “Bang Bang”
BEST POP VIDEO
Beyonce- “7/11”
Taylor Swift- “Blank Space”- WINNER
Ed Sheeran- “Thinking Out Loud”
Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars- “Uptown Funk”
Maroon 5- “Sugar”
VIDEO NOMINEES WITH A SOCIAL MESSAGE
Jennifer Hudson- “I Still Love You”
Colbie Caillat- “Try”
Big Sean feat. Kanye West & John Legend- “One Man Can Change The World”- WINNER
Rihanna- “American Oxygen”
Wale- “The White Shoes”
BEST HIP-HOP VIDEO
Fetty Wap- “Trap Queen”
Nicki Minaj- “Anaconda”- WINNER
Kendrick Lamar- “Alright”
Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth- “See You Again”
Big Sean feat. E-40- “IDFWU”
BEST ROCK VIDEO
Hozier- “Take Me To Church”
Fall Out Boy- “Uma Thurman”- WINNER
Florence + the Machine- “Ship To Wreck”
WALKTHEMOON- “Shut Up and Dance”
Arctic Monkeys- “Why You’d Only Call Me When You’re High?”
BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE
Beyonce- “7/11”
Taylor Swift- “Blank Space”- WINNER
Nicki Minaj- “Anaconda”
Sia- “Elastic Heart”
Ellie Goulding- “Love Me Like You Do”
BEST MALE PERFORMANCE
Ed Sheeran- “Thinking Out Loud”
Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars- “Uptown Funk”- WINNER
Kendrick Lamar- “Alright”
The Weeknd- “Earned It”
Nick Jonas- “Chains”
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Beyonce
OK Go
Chet Faker
Ed Sheeran
Flying Lotus
Kendrick Lamar
#VMAS ARTIST TO WATCH
Fetty Wap- “Trap Queen”- WINNER
Vance Joy- “Riptide”
George Ezra- “Budapest”
James Bay- “Hold Back The River”
FKA Twigs- “Pendulum”
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Beyonce- “7/11”
Taylor Swift feat. Kendrick Lamar- “Bad Blood”- WINNER
Ed Sheeran- “Thinking Out Loud”
Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars- “Uptown Funk”
Kendrick Lamar- “Alright”
SONG OF THE SUMMER
Fifth Harmony- “Worth It”
Major Lazer- “Lean On”
OMI- “Cheerleader”
Taylor Swift- “Bad Blood”
David Guetta feat. Nicki Minaj- “Hey Mama”
Fetty Wap- “My Way”
Jack U feat. Justin Bieber- “Where Are U Now”
5 Seconds Of Summer- “She’s Kinda Hot”-WINNER
Silento- “Watch Me”
Demi Lovato- “Cool For The Summer”
The Weeknd- “Can’t Feel My Face”
Selena Gomez feat. A$AP Rocky- “Good For You”
