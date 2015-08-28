Nicki Minaj Will Open The VMAs For A Second Time

Nicki Minaj may not be nominated for Video of the Year at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, but she’s making sure she won’t be forgotten. She’s opening the awards this Sunday, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Nicki will join Pharrell, A$AP Rocky, and Demi Lovato, among others, who will be performing at the awards show. This is her second year in a row opening show.

There’s been much controversy surrounding Nicki and the VMAs this year.When the nominations were announced back in June, she expressed her concern over “Anaconda” not getting a Video of the Year nom. Taylor Swift interjected her opinion, and it became a battle of the tweets between the two.

Most recently, the show’s host, Miley Cyrus, criticized the rapper for her behavior surrounding the VMAs.

What I read sounded very Nicki Minaj, which, if you know Nicki Minaj is not too kind. It’s not very polite. I think there’s a way you speak to people with openness and love. You don’t have to start this pop star against pop star war. It became Nicki Minaj and Taylor in a fight, so now the story isn’t even on what you wanted it to be about. Now you’ve just given E! News “Catfight! Taylor and Nicki Go at It.”

The MTV VMAs air this Sunday, August 30 at 8:30 p.m.

