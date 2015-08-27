Jennifer Lopez‘s full spread in PAPER magazine has arrived, and it’s even hotter than her cover with Olivier Rousteing.

Inside the issue, the mother-of-two further proves that she ain’t lost it, as she models bold Balmain designs, including a see-through jumpsuit. Olivier also makes an appearance in the sexy spread, posing in a candid shot as his muse shields his eyes from the camera.

J.Lo is coming for a seat at the table of high fashion. Clearly, she’s deserving. Behind-the-scenes video from the shoot just takes the slay to a whole new level. Watch below.

For more, keep scrolling.

To check out the full spread, including Lopez’s idea of luxury and Rousteing’s views on feminism, click here.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Jennifer Lopez Recalls How Playing Selena Inspired Her Music

Jennifer Lopez Proves She Doesn’t Age With Sexy ‘Complex’ Cover

Jennifer Lopez Involved In Hit And Run Accident With Drunk Driver

Viola Davis and JLo Seek Revenge In ‘Lila and Eve’

Jennifer Lopez Models See-Through Jumpsuit In Full PAPER Mag Spread was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: