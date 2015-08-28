‘Verses And Flow’ Heals The Sting Of Domestic Abuse In Moving Episode

Verses and Flow has been killing it this season. With performances from Chrisette Michele, Melanie Fiona and Raekwon, the stage has been lit with a few heavy-hitters.

This time around, Avery Sunshine is hitting the stage, and her gospel roots are apparent with her brand of R&B. With her soulful voice, and jazz inspiration, she’s sure to amaze the crowd. Also hitting the stage tonight are poets Nikki Blak, Jesse Parent and Rob Gibsun.

Gibsun made an appearance on the season premiere, when he spoke about his frustrations within Black America. His spoken word performance included hard-hitting lines like, “All patted down: No ganj. No white. No justice for all so/somebody getting locked up tonight/ All iron cuffs. All shackled up. All up on/the whip.”

As he touches the stage for the second time, expect Gibsun’s performance to be equally powerful and thought provoking. Nikki Blak is set to speak on the tense subject of domestic violence in her portion, rounding out a very pivotal episode in the series.

Check out a sneak peek above and tune into tonight’s episode on T.V. One at 10PM.

