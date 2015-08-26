The Weeknd Buries Himself In “Tell Your Friends” Video

This is the week before Beauty Behind The Madness drops and The Weeknd hits the stage for MTV’s Video Music Awards. This means The Weeknd is going to rule this week, which isn’t a bad thing, especially when it includes the video to the Kanye West-produced “Tell Your Friends.”

Like all other The Weeknd videos, “Tell Your Friends” centers around sinning. It’s less about sex (although a lot of the actual song is about sex) and more about a plot twist. You have the cliché burying-a-man-in-the-desert scene. But here’s the twist: The Weeknd is burying The Weeknd! Kanye West isn’t around to watch unfortunately.

Also, who’s that old man that keeps showing up in The Weeknd’s videos? After showing up as a madame in “The Hills” and an arsonist in “Can’t Feel My Face,” he shows up here only to get shot by The Weeknd. Like sin, this man has become a trope in the hitmaker’s visuals.

After shooting the man, the visual segues into The Weeknd driving away as “Real Life,” Beauty Behind The Madness‘s intro, plays.

Beauty Behind The Madness legally hits shelves this Friday. After it leaked last Friday, The Weeknd made a collection of snippets available.

