Earlier this month, BET announced that everyone’s favorite celebrity prank show Punk’d would be making it’s triumphant return on their network this fall and the debut episode did not disappoint in the least.

Viewers who tuned in to the premiere episode of Punk’d on BET got a first hand look at how differently the show is set up this time around. The main change in the show (apart from the absence of Ashton Kutcher) is the fact that each episode shows the entire process that the crew goes through to put the prank together from beginning to end, including the brainstorming sessions to select the next celebrity “victim,” as well as the process of selecting and contacting the accomplice. The rest of the show goes as anyone who watched the original seasons might remember it…and from what we’ve seen so far, the 2015 version of Punk’d is certainly not lacking in comedy.

On this first episode, it was R&B singers Chris Brown and K. Michelle who found themselves in outrageous situations only to later find out that they’d been Punk’d. Accomplice French Montana let the crew in on Breezy’s weakness for ensuring the safety of children now that he’s a father himself, while event planner extraordinaire Miss Diddy helped set up her friend K. Michelle with a messy Uber driver that she was not fond of, to say the least.

Take a look at the episode in full below courtesy of BET.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

BET Punk’d Viewers Into Thinking ‘BET Uncut’ Was Coming Back

We Ranked The 13 Greatest BET Shows Of All Time

BET Bringing Back ‘Punk’d’

Hilarious: Drake Gets ‘Punk’d’

Chris Brown & K.Michelle Get The ‘Punk’d’ Treatment On First Episode Of The New Season [Full Video] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Rye Posted August 20, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: