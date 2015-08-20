Preview The Weeknd’s New Kanye West-Produced Song “Tell Your Friends”

The Weeknd’s sophomore album Beauty Behind the Madness may not officially drop until next week, but early Wednesday morning, Travi$ Scott posted a quick snippet of the song on his Instagram. “Tell Your Friends,” is produced by Kanye West and is the third song on The Weeknd’s upcoming project. In typical Weeknd form, he played the track for crowd of fans during a concert.

The Vegas crowd was treated to the track where Abel sings his typical lines: “ I don’t drink my liquor with a chaser/And money is the only thing I’m chasin’/Made some dope lines on some coke lines.” The smooth Yeezy-supplied piano pairs well with The Weeknd’s over-the-top lyrics.

Next week’s album is a follow up to 2014’s Kissland, which was met with mixed reviews by core fans, and newfound fans just coming across the Toronto crooner’s work.

But this next album has collaborations with Ed Sheeran, his female counterpart Lana Del Rey, and British born singer Labrinth, all sure to boost his narrative.

In an interview with NY Times’ Jon Caramonica he described, ‘‘It’s about me being who I am and stepping out of my comfort zone to try to feel something else besides what I’ve been feeling the past four years. Ups and downs… In my past albums, there were never ups.”

Listen to to the song below and preorder Beauty Behind the Madness here.

Bruce Goodwin Posted August 20, 2015

