Julian Bond, Beloved Civil Rights Leader, Dies At 75

Julian Bond, the former NAACP chairman and a long time civil rights leader, has died. Bond died Saturday night in his Florida home, according to The Southern Poverty Law Center, The New York Times reports.

Among his many accomplishments in the civil rights movements, including being an original founder of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) at Morehouse College,was a long political career. Bond served in the Georgia legislature for 20 years.

An outspoken critic of the Vietnam war, he was not just a social justice pioneer and leader in his time, he was also a writer, poet, college professor, among many other contributions to the arts and academia. One of his most notable works was a book of essays titled, “A Time To Speak, A Time To Act.” For those who became accustomed to seeing him on television, he was particularly charismatic and memorable.

Along with Morris Dee, Bond founded The Southern Poverty Law center, which would announce his death this morning. He will be remembered by all as a formidable force to be reckoned with in the civil rights movement, a true love of righteousness and justice, and a gentleman with a gentle spirit.

Below is a statement from Dees, announcing his death:

From his days as the co-founder and communications director of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee in the 1960s to his chairmanship of the NAACP in the 21st century, Julian was a visionary and tireless champion for civil and human rights. He served as the SPLC’s president from our founding in 1971 to 1979, and later as a member of its board of directors.

With Julian’s passing, the country has lost one of its most passionate and eloquent voices for the cause of justice. He advocated not just for African Americans, but for every group, indeed every person subject to oppression and discrimination, because he recognized the common humanity in us all.

Julian is survived by his wife, Pamela Horowitz, a former SPLC staff attorney, and his five children.

Not only has the country lost a hero today, we’ve lost a great friend.

Rest peacefully honorable sir.

A Career In Photos: Julian Bond, 1940-2015 Julian Bond, 1940-2015 Bond, the beloved civil rights activist, teacher and politician, died Sunday August 16 at the age of 75. One of the founding members of The Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, the Southern Poverty Law Center and former chairman of the NAACP, Bond's career spanned decades. He worked tirelessly for equal rights for minorities and built a legacy fighting for equality. Click through for more photos of his life. Source:Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images 2 of 11 2. Julian Bond, 1940-2015 Portrait of Julian Bond, 1965. Source:Pictorial Parade/Getty Images 3 of 11 3. Julian Bond, 1940-2015 1972: Headshot of American civil rights activist and legislator Julian Bond speaking at the Democratic National Convention. Source:Ed Maker, The Denver Post via Getty Images 4 of 11 4. Julian Bond, 1940-2015 1981: National Association For The Advancement Of Colored People.(From left) Gracia Hillenan, Julian Bond, Benjamin Solomon, Joe Madison (standing). Source:John Pineda/Getty Images 5 of 11 5. Julian Bond, 1940-2015 1980: American politician and future head of NAACP Julian Bond stands in front of a curtain under a bleacher at Madison Square Garden during the 1980 Democratic National Convention, New York, New York, August 11-14 1980 Source:Dudley Brooks, The Washington Post via Getty 6 of 11 6. Julian Bond, 1940-2015 1998: Dr. Julian Bond is seen during part of his teaching day at UVA. Bond retired from teaching to chair the NAACP in 1998. Source:Richard Ellis/Getty 7 of 11 7. Julian Bond, 1940-2015 April 5, 1998: Julian Bond is seen discussing the legacy of Martin Luther King during NBC's "Meet the Press." Source:Ilya S. Savenok/WireImage/Getty 8 of 11 8. Julian Bond, 1940-2015 2012: Bond is seen with Jesse Jackson at the Bond Gala in New York City. Source:Leigh Vogel/Getty Images 9 of 11 9. Julian Bond, 1940-2015 2013: Julian Bond and Michael Brune are seen protesting against Keystone XL Pipeline at Lafayette Park on February 13, 2013 in Washington, DC. Source:Tim Sloan/Getty Images 10 of 11 10. Julian Bond, 1940-2015 2000: US President Bill Clinton (L) shakes hands with NAACP chairman Julian Bond (R) at the 91st Convention of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People 13 July, 2000 in Baltimore, Maryland. Source:Jesse Grant/Getty 11 of 11 11. Julian Bond, 1940-2015 Julian Bond and Barack Obama during The 36th Annual NAACP Image Awards Show. Julian Bond, Beloved Civil Rights Leader, Dies At 75

Julian Bond, Beloved Civil Rights Leader, Dies At 75 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com