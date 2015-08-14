CLOSE
Eddie O BLOG: It’s Finally Here….Straight Outta Compton!!!

Here we go!!! I’ve waited a whole year for this movie & it’s finally here!! I’m charged up!” Hahaha!!! I think the reason it’s crazy for me is that I actually lived through this whole situation. I saw N.W.A. hit the scene, I saw them split up, I saw Ice Cube leave & do his thing on a bigger scale, I saw Dr. Dre leave & do the same, I saw Eazy recharge the label with BONE Thugs & Harmony, & I remember him passing. All these things I remember & was right in the middle of it bumping the soundtrack! So this weekend, you will see ya man Eddie O up in somebody’s theater! So aight folks….I’m OUT!!!

