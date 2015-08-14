CLOSE
Sherri Shepherd Isn’t ‘Mentally OK’ After Her Divorce

Sherri Shepherd shares how she's recovering from her divorce.

46th NAACP Image Awards Non-Televised Awards Ceremony

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Sherri Shepherd is finally opening up about her custody battle with ex-husband Lamar Sally.

Four months after the court ruled her the legal mother of a baby born via surrogate, Sherri opened up to People Magazine about what lead to her divorce.

“My situation was a sense of, I didn’t state what I needed and what I wanted and what I didn’t want for being scared of somebody leaving the relationship.”

Although Lamar Sally has said a lot of negative things about her publicly, Sherri has no ill will towards her ex-husband.

“I am appealing the ruling that happened and he gets his settlement every month. He’s happy. There nothing I can do. It’s out of my hands. You move on and I have a son. I have to take care of him so everything is good.”

Despite the custody drama, Sherri is remaining positive.

“I still have to get to a place where I am mentally okay,” she said. “I’m the type of person that I feel like as long as you can get up, you have another chance. I’ve gone through stuff – a nasty divorce, nasty custody battle but for me, I get up and I smile and I make it through.”

We can’t wait to see Sherri Shepherd return to The View next season.

Sherri Shepherd Isn’t ‘Mentally OK’ After Her Divorce was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

sherri shepherd

