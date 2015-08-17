CLOSE
K Camp Releases Tracklist For Debut Album ‘Only Way Is Up’

Source: ACThePlug & R Cyrus

K Camp is a problem. The boy has a penchant for penning poignant bangers. It’s just in his blood. Now, the XXL Freshman will be able to show the world what he’s capable of doing on the main-stage as he prepares to release his debut album, Only Way Is Up Sept. 4.

After releasing his single “Comfortable,” K.Camp has received a strong push for his fan-base to release his highly-anticipated album. On Thursday (Aug. 13), he released the tracklist and it’s safe to say that he has some marquee artists tagging along for the journey including T.I., Snoop Dogg, French Montana, Bun B, and Jeremih. The feature laden album will be in stores Sept. 4. Check out the track-list below.

1. Change (feat. Jeremih)

2. Till I Die (feat. T.I.)

3. Yellow Brick Road

4. Lil Bit

5. Own Boss

6. This Way

7. Who Am I (feat. Yo Gotti)

8. Money I Made (feat. French Montana & Genius)

9. Comfortable

10. B*tches N That Coupe (feat. Bun B)

11. Rolling (feat. Snoop Dogg)

12. I’m Good

13. Control

14. Let’s Get Money (feat. Cyhi The Prynce)

15. 1Hunnid (feat. Fetty Wap)

16. Above Water (feat. Marian Mereba)

 

K Camp Releases Tracklist For Debut Album ‘Only Way Is Up’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

