Lamar Odom Calls TMZ Out For Targeting Black Men: ‘I Know What They’re Doing To Brothers’

Lamar Odom has had a bad couple of years.

From being dropped by the NBA to his divorce from Khloe Kardashian to the death of his best friend Jamie Sangouthai, life has thrown Lamar some hard times.

But it looks like he’s finally had enough of having his character attacked in the press. Yesterday, he was spotted outside of SoulCycle attempting to talk to Khloe when the police were called. Following reports that he was stalking his reality star ex-wife, Lamar let a TMZ reporter have it.

“Do not disrespect my space. Do not disrespect my character because that’s what y’all been doing. From day one, even if half the things were true, the people know who I am. Y’all have discredited me, beat me down, took my confidence, took everything away from me and you will not do it again. I know what you’re company is about. I know what they doing to brothers. I know why y’all doing to the rappers. I know you want them beefing. I know you want them arguing. You don’t do Leo like that. You don’t do Brad like that. And I sat back and took that sh*t for two years straight. Can’t nobody bounce a ball better than me and nobody want to f*ck with me.”

Wow.

He’s right about no team wanting to deal with him: Lamar was dropped by the New York Knicks in 2014 and hasn’t been picked up by another team. Unfortunately, his career is probably over.

While TMZ can’t take all the blame for everything that happened in Lamar’s life, the reality is public perception has an immense effect on business. What team or brand would be willing to work with someone who is in the tabloids everyday?

Lamar Odom has been under the spotlight since he married Khloe in 2009. The reality shows didn’t help either; you could definitely tell that he wasn’t comfortable with all of the attention. It was only after his separation from Khloe that we learned about his reported struggle with drugs. When a video of him and his late friend Jamie Sangouthai emerged, it seemed to only prove the rumors of his rampant drug use.

In TMZ’s defense, they’re just doing their job and they certainly have moments where they are a great news source. But just like Lamar said, TMZ wouldn’t be able to keep the lights on over there if they didn’t stalk Chris Brown‘s every move. At some point, one has to question why certain celebrities are targeted and others aren’t.

Regardless, we wish Lamar Odom the best and hope that things work out for him.

Lamar Odom Calls TMZ Out For Targeting Black Men: ‘I Know What They’re Doing To Brothers’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com