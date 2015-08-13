Pre-Birthday Slayage: Beyonce Makes History As The First Black Female Artist To Cover Vogue’s September Issue [Photo]

Beyonce is ushering in her birthday in grand fashion.

Mrs. Carter is already gearing up to headline husband Jay-Z’s “Made In America Festival: over Labor Day weekend for the second year, while also continuing to dodge pregnancy rumors and fuel speculation that new music is on the way all at once, so why not add a flawless magazine shoot with the number one fashion publication in the world into the mix?

Gracing the 2015 cover of Vogue’s most coveted issue of every year, Beyonce is seen in a curve-hugging white sheer dress with floral embroidery, wet hair and clean make up. She strikes a piercing post next to the words Just B: Beyonce And The Art Of Global Domination. The issue’s official release will likely provide a sneak peak of what to expect during the fall 2015 edition of NYFW, which kicks off on September 18th in the Big Apple.

Beyonce will reportedly make history as the first Black female musician to appear on the cover of the magazine for their prestigious September issue. It is set to hit news stands on Friday, August 15, just ahead of her 34th birthday on September 4th.

Rye Posted August 13, 2015

