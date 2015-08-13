James Earl Jones Reprises Role As Mufasa In Disney’s ‘The Lion Guard’

Raise your hand if you’re still in disbelief over Mufasa’s death from The Lion King. Don’t worry, it was one of those movie deaths we took to heart too. Well, we can get one more glimpse of the fallen king in Disney’s Lion King sequel, The Lion Guard: Return of the Roar, and James Earl Jones (who voiced Mufasa) will be back as the king of Pride Rock.

According to Vulture, the movie will also star Gabrielle Union (Nala) and Rob Lowe (Simba), but it won’t focus on Simba this time around. The Disney Jr. film will focus on Kion, a lion cub with fiery red hair, who puts together his own tribe of friends to help keep Pride Rock safe. How’s that for ambition?

From MovieFone:

While traditionally the Lion Guard has been comprised of lions known to be the fiercest, bravest, fastest, strongest and keenest of sight in the Pride Lands, Kion breaks tradition by instead calling upon some of his friends who he believes best exemplify these heroic qualities. Throughout the movie and the series, the diverse team of young animals will learn how to utilize each of their unique abilities to solve problems and accomplish tasks to maintain balance within the Circle of Life, while also introducing young viewers to the vast array of animals that populate the prodigious African landscape.

Since Mufasa will make an appearance, we’re sure it will be on flashback status, since, well… You know. If you like the movie, there will be more. Disney will be turning it into a series simply titled, The Lion Guard. Watch the first clip from the movie below.

The Lion Guard: Return of the Roar will premiere in November on Disney Jr. Long live the king!

