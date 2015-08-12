It’s official, Stuyvesant Avenue in Brooklyn will be named Do the Right Thing Way, after Spike Lee‘s iconic 1989 film.

It was a year in the making due to city legalities, according to Brooklyn Magazine. But the wait is finally over, and a ceremony was held so we know it’s real. Lee shared his excitement on Instagram:

Do the Right Thing Way will only exist on Stuyvesant between Quincy Street and Lexington Avenue, right where the movie was filmed. 51 streets were renamed in New York City. From Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office:

“Our city has a long and powerful history, brimming with dedicated New Yorkers who have fought to improve their communities in countless ways – from public service to community activism to the arts. It is essential that we commemorate those who have built up our past as we work to build a better future for our city. This legislation ensures that we remain connected to our history and to the important values embodied by these individuals.

Lee has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of Do the Right Thing for over a year now. Last year, he threw a block party on that same block where celebs like Erykah Badu, Dave Chappelle, Wesley Snipes, and Yasiin Bey were in attendance.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Spike Lee Talks NAACP President’s Award, ‘Selma’ & Black Film

Dave Chappelle Will Join the Cast of Spike Lee’s Chiraq

Spike Lee And Zaraah Abrahams Speak On Da Sweet Blood Of Jesus

Spike Lee Has Brooklyn Street Renamed ‘Do The Right Thing’ Way was originally published on theurbandaily.com