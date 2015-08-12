Damon Wayans Jr. Won’t Star In ‘Let’s Be Cops 2’ Until Something Is Done About Police Brutality

If you stand for nothing, you fall for anything, and Damon Wayans, Jr. doesn’t believe the hype. He starred in the 2014 film Let’s Be Cops, and that proved to be a little ill-timed, as it was released around the same time Michael Brown was shot by office Darren Wilson. Despite that, the movie grossed over $80 million at the box office. The sequel may be in talks, but Wayans won’t be a part of it until something is done about police brutality in America.

In an interview with Sway in the Morning, Wayans said that he wouldn’t want to betray the black community by starring in a comedy about zany police antics.

I don’t think we’re going to make another one until they stop smoking black dudes. You know with all the police brutality. I personally don’t want to make one because I feel like I would be betraying my people.

Wayans then went on to say that he is working on another project that will be “10 times funnier” than Let’s Be Cops. Watch the entire interview below.

Meanwhile, we’ve reached the one-year anniversary of Michael Brown’s death, and there hasn’t been any bit of change in Ferguson. During protests, another unarmed young man, Tyrone Harris, was shot and is now in critical condition. For more Ferguson coverage, click here.

