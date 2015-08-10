Eddie O BLOG: Cam & Josh Get In A Little Scrap Today!

Courtesy of the Carolina Panthers

Yes, the Carolina Panthers had a little scrap at practice today between Cam Newton & Josh Norman, & I say…..it’s all good!! That just shows me that those guys are charged up for the season! I like that it’s gettin’ a little chippy in there doggone it! Get hype baby!! The season is right around the corner! No time to be acting timid! I love it!!! Now all they have to do is take that same energy & release on their first opponent! For the record, I mean their first opponent of the SEASON, not preseason! That would be the Jacksonville Jaguars….yes, take it all out on them! Hahaha!!! Do it Panthers! I’m OUT!!

