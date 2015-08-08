Eminem & Kendrick Lamar Praise Dr. Dre On His New Album ‘Compton’

Today is a monumental day for the good ol’ doctor. That’s right, Dr. Dre finally released his first album in 16 years with Compton this past Friday (Aug. 7) with a star-studded line-up at his disposal including Eminem and Kendrick Lamar. To commemorate the release of his new album, his proteges decided to pay homage and congratulate him on his efforts.

“THERE WILL NEVER BE ANOTHER DR.DRE,” Kendrick Lamar wrote on Twitter Thursday (August 6). The TDE alpha-dog is featured on several tracks, most notably “Darkside/Gone,” where he allegedly disses Drake.

Eminem – who’s featured on “Medicine Man,” – managed to show love to his mentor on Twitter today, as well.

“Big day for music today,” said Eminem. “@DrDre did it again with #Compton! More than honored to play my part: http://smarturl.it/Compton.”

Several others like King Mez, Anderson Paak, and Justus who played integral roles on the album, also praised Dre on the release of his new project. Earlier this week, Dre revealed that he would use the royalties from this album to make a performance center in Compton. What a guy!

Check out all the tweets below. Once again, congrats to Dre!

SALUTE to the God @drdre you and your whole team. What an amazing album. I am so fucking honored!!! #Compton — Anderson .Paak (@BreezyLovejoy) August 7, 2015

Can't believe I'm the 1st voice on @drdre 's new album. That's an honor forreal. — Sir Mezington Rex (@KingMez) August 6, 2015

In here enjoying this album with the everyone who made it possible. No feeling could replace it — JUSTUS (@Justus) August 7, 2015

THERE WILL NEVER BE ANOTHER DR.DRE — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) August 7, 2015

Big day for music today. @DrDre did it again with #Compton! More than honored to play my part: http://t.co/5oCbRcclAG — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) August 7, 2015

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

#StraightOuttaCompton: Dr. Dre And Ice Cube Talk N.W.A. Movie, Suge’s Murder Charge & More

Ice Cube Will Reunite With Some Members Of N.W.A. At Upcoming Concert, But Where’s Dr. Dre?

We’re Buggin’ Because The Cast Of ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Looks Just Like N.W.A.

Watch Kendrick Lamar’s Compton-Repping “King Kunta” Video

Eminem & Kendrick Lamar Praise Dr. Dre On His New Album ‘Compton’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Carl Lamarre Posted August 8, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: