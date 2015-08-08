CLOSE
Music
Eminem & Kendrick Lamar Praise Dr. Dre On His New Album ‘Compton’

2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival - Day 3

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

Today is a monumental day for the good ol’ doctor. That’s right, Dr. Dre finally released his first album in 16 years with Compton this past Friday (Aug. 7) with a star-studded line-up at his disposal including Eminem and Kendrick Lamar. To commemorate the release of his new album, his proteges decided to pay homage and congratulate him on his efforts.

“THERE WILL NEVER BE ANOTHER DR.DRE,” Kendrick Lamar wrote on Twitter Thursday (August 6). The TDE alpha-dog is featured on several tracks, most notably “Darkside/Gone,” where he allegedly disses Drake. 

Eminem – who’s featured on “Medicine Man,” –  managed to show love to his mentor on Twitter today, as well.

“Big day for music today,” said Eminem. “@DrDre did it again with #Compton! More than honored to play my part: http://smarturl.it/Compton.&#8221;

Several others like King Mez, Anderson Paak, and Justus who played integral roles on the album, also praised Dre on the release of his new project. Earlier this week, Dre revealed that he would use the royalties from this album to make a performance center in Compton. What a guy!

Check out all the tweets below. Once again, congrats to Dre!

Eminem & Kendrick Lamar Praise Dr. Dre On His New Album ‘Compton’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

