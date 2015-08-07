Eddie O Quick Thought: Dr. Dre’s New Album Release TONIGHT!!!

Man I can’t wait…..I KNOW it’s gonna be an epic situation when at midnight tonight Dr. Dre releases “Compton: A Soundtrack By Dr. Dre!” Anybody who knows me knows that Dr. Dre has always been one of the guys I look up to in the music game. The man is a musical genius, & song for song, one of the dopest producers OF ALL TIME…..period. The timing couldn’t have been better, being that the feature film “Straight Outta Compton” hits theaters next Friday. I’ll definitely be bumping that “Compton” in my Beats headphones tonight for sure! I advise you to do the same, & oh yes…..I’m OUT!!!

Also On 105.3 RnB: