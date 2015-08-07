Meek Mill Disses Drake On Tour AGAIN

Meek Mill isn’t giving up at this point. Despite being clowned at OVO Fest behind Drake’s hellacious performance of “Back to Back” and being ridiculed for his meager comeback diss “Wanna Know,” Meek isn’t letting this beef die one bit. With “his girl’s tour” landing in New Jersey Thursday night (Aug. 6), Meek donning a Dr. J jersey, decided to go all out and drop another freestyle on stage targeting Drake.

“Did five months, came home, that’s perfect timing / To make a sucka n-gga look sucka without trying / If Quentin Miller wrote that sh-t, what were we buying?”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Meek decided to let go of a couple bars aimed at Drake. Just recently, he aired out Drizzy in Charlotte when he infamously said, ““Wayne don’t f-ck with you, Stunna don’t f-ck with you, Tyga don’t f-ck with you.” Afterwards he said, ““Everybody catching bullet holes, including Drake and the whole OVO.”

At least, Meek’s diss was somewhat longer and has some hard-hitting lines, but at this point, I think everybody just wants to hear the audio version of whatever he has on deck. Just stop playing and go after him if you really want to win, Rahmeek.

Carl Lamarre Posted August 7, 2015

