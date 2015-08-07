Nicki Minaj Is Getting Her Own Video Game

Many folks initially scoffed at the idea of Kim Kardashian getting her own game, but after it becoming wildly successful, it’s time for the reigning Queen of hip-hop to get in on the video game craze.

Glu, the same development company responsible for Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, says that Nicki Minaj is the next superstar to get the video game treatment, according to The Verge.

Glu CEO Niccolo de Masi chimed in saying, “I am thrilled to welcome the undisputed queen of hip-hop, Nicki Minaj, to Glu’s growing list of celebrity partners.”

The company believes it can once again tap into a market previously ignored by other video games to find a goldmine. The same mind frame went into creating Kim Kardashian’s game which raked in a whopping $74 million in 2014.

Hip-Hop is nothing new to the video game world. Who can forget 2006’s Def Jam: Fight for NY? The game featured rappers like Joe Budden and Ghostface Killah with the rival crew having heavy-hitters like Snoop Dogg, Fat Joe and Busta Rhymes. 50 Cent also had his own video games, 50 Cent: Bulletproof in ’05 and 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand in ’08. The King of Pop even had a video game in ’88 aptly titled Michael Jackson’s Moonwalker. Some odder celebrity appearances in video games including Katt Williams and Ricky Gervais in Grand Theft Auto IV.

While details are scarce on the premise of the game, it’s been made clear that the game with have Nicki’s voice, likeness and creative direction. Let’s just hope one of the levels will include getting passed the Drake and Meek beef.

Posted August 7, 2015

