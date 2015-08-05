CLOSE
Eddie O BLOG: Tomorrow "Get Down Comedy Tour" Tickets All Day!!!

Yessir! All day tomorrow you can win tickets to the “Get Down Comedy Tour!” You know it goes down Saturday August 15th at the Time Warner Cable Arena! This is one of the best lineups I’ve seen for a comedy show in a loooooooooonnngg time!! Eddie Griffin, Charlie Murphy, DL Hughley, Cedric The Entertainer, & George Lopez?!? WOW!! MAke sure you listen all day & it starts at 10am with my girl Olympia D! Aight ya’ll, see you tomorrow & good luck! I’m OUT!!!

