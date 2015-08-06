Looks Like Meek Mill Is Preparing A New Drake Diss

Meek Mill took two consecutive knockout blows with “Back To Back” and Drake‘s pettiness during last night’s OVO Fest. But Meek is a rapper’s rapper. If the Ja Rule/50 Cent feud can continue after 10 years, then Meek can roll with the punches for a few weeks.

Meek Mill’s response isn’t ready quite yet (and from the looks of it, neither was the first one), but he’s still sending some jabs Drake’s way. During his Charlotte performance of the Pinkprint tour, he had some heat to get off his chest:

Wayne don’t f**k with you…Spitta don’t f**k with you…Tyga don’t f**k with you…Everybody catching bullet holes, including Drake and the whole OVO

The Philly rapper got a lot of work to do to even this battle. Hip-hop heads are raising Drake’s arms even after Meek exposed that he didn’t write his own rhymes. The social media jokes are still relentless. But it’s ultimately Meek Mill’s call if he wants this beef to continue.

bjosephsny Posted August 5, 2015

