Will Smith & Kanye West Show No Brotherly Love To Meek As They Laugh With Drake At The Memes

You would think a brother from Philly would have the back of another brother from Philly, but didn’t happen last night backstage after Drake‘s OVO Festival set. Drizzy proudly passed his phone full of “Back to Back” memes making fun of Meek Mill to Will Smith and Kanye West, where everyone laughed uproariously.

Kanye, Drake, and Will, laughing at Meek memes. pic.twitter.com/UK3I6JtUPN — deray mckesson (@deray) August 4, 2015

You know something’s funny when people are literally pointing and laughing, just as Kanye did to the memes.

Drake took his beef with the Dream Chasers rapper to epic, petty levels last night (August 3) when he wore a “Free Meek Mill” shirt to the festival, in addition to posting up the now infamous Back to Back memes on the big screen during his set.

Meek has clearly underestimated Drake and what it takes to start and finish a rap beef. He must not have seen this coming when he called out Toronto’s golden child for allegedly having Quentin Miller as his ghostwriter. Drake immediately fired back with not one, but two diss tracks, quickly leaving Meek to eat his tweets. When Meek finally released a diss track of his own – almost a week later – but it was already too late.

Other rappers, like Ice Cube, A$AP Rocky, and Joe Budden, have already crowned Drake the clear winner in this beef.

Someone go check Meek’s pulse right quick.

