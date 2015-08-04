Video of Drake looking over setlist and wearing the free Meek Mill shirt, pic.twitter.com/ZCfrp7LNQk — (the)6Track (@the6Tracks) August 3, 2015

Day two of the OVO Fest could very well be the Meek Mill‘s eulogy. Drake isn’t letting him slide after clearly bettering him in their still-young beef. What exactly he’s planning remains to be seen. But he is planning something. Drake was seen wearing a “Free Meek Mill” shirt — the one featuring him with the cornrows.

Will tonight be 2015’s Summer Jam screen? We’ll keep you updated on that and if Drake indeed drops his third diss song.

Drake Was Seen Wearing A "Free Meek Mill" Shirt

bjosephsny Posted August 4, 2015

