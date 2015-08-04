CLOSE
Day two of the OVO Fest could very well be the Meek Mill‘s eulogy. Drake isn’t letting him slide after clearly bettering him in their still-young beef. What exactly he’s planning remains to be seen. But he is planning something. Drake was seen wearing a “Free Meek Mill” shirt — the one featuring him with the cornrows.

Will tonight be 2015’s Summer Jam screen? We’ll keep you updated on that and if Drake indeed drops his third diss song.

