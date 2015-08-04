Watch Lil Wayne Vibe Out To Drake’s Meek Mill Diss Track, ‘Back To Back Freestyle’

Despite being in the midst of his own battle with Cash Money Records CEO Birdman, Lil Wayne appeared to acknowledge the rift between Drake and Meek Mill during an appearance at Dream Nightclub in Miami on Saturday night (August 1).

Lil Wayne was out for Young Money President Mack Maine’s birthday celebrations and was captured on video vibing out to Drake’s “Back To Back Freestyle” from behind the DJ booth. The video was subsequently uploaded to Dream Nightclub’s Instagram page.

For those who haven’t been following the events of the past few weeks, Meek Mill and Drake have been going back-and-forth over Mill’s allegations that Drizzy doesn’t write his own rhymes. The MMG rapper claims that Drake uses a ghostwriter by the name of Quentin Miller, although Miller has since denied such accusations. In response, Drake released two diss tracks in the form of “Charged Up” and “Back To Back Freestyle.” By this point, the social media world was scoring the battle heavily in Drake’s favor and the Toronto rapper’s hand was only strengthened when Meek Mill finally let loose his long-awaited-but-highly-disappointing response, “Wanna Know.” And now, although it’s not clear where it’s coming from, we’re waiting on the next move.

A video of Lil Wayne rocking out to Drake’s “Back To Back Freestyle” can be viewed below:

Henry Mansell Posted August 4, 2015

