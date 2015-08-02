CLOSE
Radio One
Lauryn Hill's Vocals Soar On Live Cover Of Nina Simone's 'Feeling Good'

Ms. Lauryn Hill is back!

After shutting down the 28th Annual ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Awards last month, Ms. Hill dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and performed the Nina Simone classic “Feeling Good” from the new Nina Revisted album.  Backed by a full band and three amazing natural hair background singers, Lauryn scatted, moaned and sung like Nina Simone was performing through her.

Yes, she was that good!

The performance received a rousing applause and even Jimmy Fallon was super excited.After the performance he told her, “That’s the way to do it!” and even let screamed like he was at a rock concert.

We hope that Lauryn continues this winning streak and heads straight to the studio with all of these amazing performances.

Lauryn Hill Shuts Down ASCAP Awards With Medley Of Her Classics

‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ Accepted Into The Library Of Congress

Lauryn Hill's Vocals Soar On Live Cover Of Nina Simone's 'Feeling Good' was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Lauryn Hill , The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

