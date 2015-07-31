Meek Mill Cries On Instagram After Catching Another ‘L’

On Thursday night (July 30), Meek Mill was suppose to set the world on fire with a diss record comparable to Ether.

With such high expectations, Meek just couldn’t live up to the big moment with his lukewarm response, “Wanna Know.” Unfortunately, as it turned out, nobody really wanted to know who or what Meek had in store for Drake.

The backlash must have gotten back to Meek considering he went on Instagram to voice his frustrations about hip-hop. Instead of providing an explanation for his blunder of a diss, he lashed out on the use of ghostwriting in hip-hop.

To solidify his point, he posted a picture of alleged ghostwriter Quentin Miller and Drake with the following caption: “So this is rap now! You can have a n-gga write ya raps and that’s acceptable.. just like in the streets you can tell on people and still b the man and get the same respect as the next man! It’s almost over for the the game lol I’m confused outchea…… I’m making all trap music after I do my thang with them! We still loaded! #quentinmiller changed the game #youtherealmvp”

It looks like Meek has decided to give up on the Drake beef (which he started) and plans to just focus on the things he can influence and change, namely trap music.

Drake is also moving on to greener pastures as he’s set to host the 6ixth annual OVO Fest in Toronto this Saturday. He also appeared in The Game’s “100” video where he eerily foreshadows the Meek confrontation with lines like “Thank me later, thanks for nothin’, thanks for bluffin’/Thank you so, so much for wearin’ your true colors to every single f-ckin’ function/Had n-ggas tell me to my face how we were family.”

The rest of the OVO crew also continues to flourish, with PARTYNEXTDOOR dropping a freestyle for his rumored-bae Kehlani, and the latest OVO affiliate Roy Wood$ dropping his EP.

Peep Meek Mill’s Instagram post below:

Bruce Goodwin Posted July 31, 2015

