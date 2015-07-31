Lauryn Hill made her way to late night TV when she appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and sang Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” on Thursday (July 30).

Hill has been through a few ups and downs already this year. First, she canceled her concert in Israel, but then she turned it around with her cover of Nina Simon’s “Feeling Good.” She gave fans what they wanted, and everybody loved it. But would a live performance of the song measure up?

Spoiler alert: She kills her performance. Backed by a big band, Hill captures Simone’s essence and turned it into something that was her own. Hill’s studio version of the song is featured on the album, Nina Simone Revisited: A Tribute to Nina Simone. (She has six tracks on the album.) The album was released on the heels of the long-anticipated Netflix biographical documentary, What Happened, Miss Simone? The documentary, which was first featured at the Sundance Film Festival before it premiered on Netflix, grabbed some great reviews. It’s worth a watch, just like Hill’s performance below.

Lauryn Hill Stuns With Stirring Performance Of ‘Feeling Good’ On ‘Tonight Show’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel Cherie Posted July 31, 2015

