Here’s Everything You’ve Got To See On Netflix In August

Reading is what, kids? Right! It’s fundamental, which is why Netflix is bringing back LeVar Burton and the hit PBS show, Reading Rainbow. In addition to every ’80s kid’s afternoon throwback, Netflix has a ton of new titles in store for your bingewatching entertainment this August.

Reading Rainbow is one of the most influential shows of our childhood because Burton truly made reading a joy for us to do. It was on the air for a whopping 26 years when the show ended in 2009. It’s a feat unheard of then and today, and it clearly left a void. Burton held a Kickstarter campaign to bring the show back, and it worked. He raised over $5 million, and then Netflix scooped it up for their children’s audience. It’s finally premiering on Netflix August 1. But here are all of the titles that are coming and leaving Netflix next month.

Also, be on the look out for their other original series, Narcos, and the independent flick, Pariah.

What’s New

August 1

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein (1999)

Asylum (2005)

Back in Time/ Cong Cong Na Nian (2014)

Beneath the Helmet (2014)

Breakup Buddies/ Xin Hau Lu Fang (2014)

Bride and Prejudice (2004)

Casting By (2012)

Dancing on the Edge: Season 1

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: Season 2

Dear Frankie (2004)

Dogs on the Inside (2014)

Electric Slide (2014)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Flex is Kings (2013)

Lost and Love/ Shi Gu (2015)

Masha and the Bear: Season 1

November Rule (2015)

Odd Squad: Season 1

Outcast (2014)

Pants on Fire (2014)

Reading Rainbow: Volume 1

Russell Brand: End the Drugs War (2014)

Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery (2012)

Somewhere Only We Know/ You yi ge di fang zhi you wo men zhi dao(2015)

Sorority Row (2009)

The Code: Season 1

The Golden Era/ Huang Jin Shi Dai (2014)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The Living (2014)

The Mind of a Chef: Season 3

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008)

Utopia: Season 1 .

Vexed: Season 1-2

War (2007)

Wing Commander (1999)

August 3

Chronic-Con, Episode 420: A New Dope (2015)

August 4

Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead (2015)

August 5

Yellowbird (2014)

August 6

Kill Me Three Times (2014)

My Amityville Horror (2012)

The Look of Love (2013)

Welcome to Me (2014)

August 7

Club de Cuervos: Season 1

Motivation 2: The Chris Cole Story (2015)

Project Mc2 (2015)

Transporter: The Series: Season 2

August 8

Doctor Who: Season 8

August 11

Fred: The Movie (2010)

Fred 2: Night of the Living Fred (2011)

Fred 3: Camp Fred (2012)

Two Days, One Night (2014)

August 12

For a Good Time, Call… (2012)

Leap Year (2010)

The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death (2014)

August 14

DinoTrux

Ever After High Way too Wonderland (Season 3)

Ship of Theseus (2012)

August 15

Alex of Venice (2014)

August 16

Being Flynn (2012)

Pariah (2011)

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World (2012)

August 17

Lord of War (2005)

August 19

Jerk Theory (2009)

Real Husbands of Hollywood: Season 3

August 20

30 for 30: Angry Sky (2015)

As Cool As I Am (2013)

Strange Empire: Season 1

August 21

Grantham & Rose (2014)

Transcend (2014)

August 23

Girl Meets World: Season 1

August 27

Byzantium (2012)

White God (2014)

August 28

Inspector Gadget: Season 2

Narcos: Season 1

Once Upon a Time: Season 4

Revenge: Season 4

August 29

Ride (2015)

August 30

Muffin Top: A Love Story (2014)

What’s Leaving

August 1 Bad Girl Island (2007)

Barbershop (2002) Beauty Shop (2005) Bulletproof (1996) Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968) Digimon Adventure: Season 1-3 Driving Miss Daisy (1989) Face/Off (1997) Fools Rush In (1997) Gangsters: Faces of the Underworld: Season 1 Hawking (2013) Hot Pursuit (1987) Houseboat (1958) Inside Fendi Joe Dirt (2001) Kiss the Girls (1997) Pumping Iron (1977) The Pitch: Season 1 Shooter (2007) The Fifth Element (1997) The Longest Day (1962) Titanic (1997) Unbreakable (2000) Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea (1961) We’re No Angels (1989) August 6 The Raven (2012) August 8 Albert Nobbs (2011) Explorers: Adventures of the Century: Season 1 & 2 August 15 Family Ties: Season 1-7 Immortalized: Season 1 The Forsyte Saga: Series 1-2 August 23 Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011) August 24 My Fair Wedding: Season 5 August 25 Petunia (2012) August 27 LEGO Atlantis (2010) LEGO: Hero Factory: Breakout (2012) LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows (2011) LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja (2011) August 27 The Moth Diaries (2011) August 31 Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends: Season 1-3 READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY Netflix Orders Hip-Hop Drama for 2016 House Of Cards Season Four Is Coming To Netflix In 2016 LeVar Burton Reads “Go The Fuck To Sleep” For Charity 50 Cent Hints That A Major Character Will Die On ‘Power’ This Season

