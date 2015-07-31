NFL Player Arrested For 143 MPH Street Race

It wouldn’t be a New York Jets offseason if everything went smoothly. This time, the trouble involves Pro Bowler Sheldon Richardson, according to the New York Post.

Richardson got busted in Missouri for allegedly going 143 mph in his 2014 Bentley Silver Spur. Not only do police suspect that he was participating in a street race, but they also say that Richardson accelerated and turned off his street lights to avoid arrest.

Richardson didn’t get away; he turned into a driveway and was cornered at gunpoint. Police found a loaded semi-automatic in his car, smelled marijuana and discovered he was riding with three passengers — including a 12-year-old boy. Richardson was formally charged with a “variety of traffic violations and resisting arrest. He luckily evaded gun and drug charges.

This case comes just 12 days after Richardson received a four-game suspension for failing a drug test. The Pro Bowler apologized after receiving the ban.

“I’m not a dope fiend, man,” Richardson said. “I apologized to my teammates and this organization. I told them they don’t have to worry about my name being in the news again.”

Richardson has also fallen off on the football field. After being selected to the Pro Bowl last year, he’ll serve backup to No. 6 pick Leonard Williams.

Richardson is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 27.

