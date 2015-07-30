CLOSE
Radio One
Home

Kevin Hart Is Way Too Successful (And Funny) To Care About Critics

Kevin Hart doesn't care what critics say.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Just For Laughs Festival - Arrivals

Source: George Pimentel / Getty

Kevin Hart is one of the funniest men alive. With two record-breaking stand-up shows and a third, “What Now,” slowly rolling out to select audiences, he is the rock star of comedy, which is why his Rolling Stone cover is perfect.

Instagram Photo

Hart opens up about his latest funny flick. “It’s not a concert film — it’s an action movie,” he says.

Hart draws material from his real life experiences and family, which is why his jokes resonate so well with his audience.

“I don’t give a shit about critical consensus! They poll people after my movies, and I get A’s. When I get an F, I’ll take criticism,” he says.

Check out the behind-the-scenes footage from the fun shoot.

RELATED STORIES:

Kevin Hart Gets Real About His Wife-To-Be Taking Charge Of Their Upcoming Small Wedding

Kevin Hart Put Fiance Eniko Parrish On A Wedding Budget

17 photos Launch gallery

17 Times Kevin Hart's Entire Body Perfectly Fit Into The Instagram Square

Continue reading Kevin Hart Is Way Too Successful (And Funny) To Care About Critics

17 Times Kevin Hart's Entire Body Perfectly Fit Into The Instagram Square

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2805697”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2805697″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2805697″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2805697” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

 

 

 

Kevin Hart Is Way Too Successful (And Funny) To Care About Critics was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Kevin Hart

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 7 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close