Petition Calls For Funk Flex to Step Down, In Flex We Trust Writes About It

Last night, Meek Mill was supposed to drop a Drake diss track on Funkmaster Flex’s Hot 97 show. Although it looks like Meek may have trolled Flex by not delivering the track, Twitter is making them both pay for the massive L.

The legendary New York DJ is known for his bomb-dropping rants, but this time he just didn’t have the facts (or the track) to back it up. Someone was so distraught that they starting a change.org petition for Funk Flex’s resignation.

The petition has been floating around the blogosphere for the past few hours. But the last site we’d ever expect to see it on, even posted the news. Yes, Funk Flex’s own site, inflexwetrust.com. Flex’s Twitter account tweeted the story, and follower just didn’t understand why Flex’s site would write about a petition to have him quit. The petition currently has 7,500 signatures.

The mission state for the petition is pure gold:

This fraud of a DJ decided to lie to everyone for ratings and downloads of the Hot 97 app that Meek Mill would be on tonight to release a diss track to Drake to no avail. No one has given Hot 97 two hours of listening time since Biggie was alive, and it’s a crime to have taken that from us. The people have spoken and it is time for Funk Flex to step down.

After he tweeted out the story his followers weren’t sure why’d publicize it either:

@funkflex flex got a bot tweeting his own slander! — MALIK X (@mr_mookie) July 28, 2015

@funkflex did he just tweet this petition?! Is this a bot account retweeting his mentions or is he just dumb?! — Leroy (@DJ_Royel) July 28, 2015

Why would YOU tweet this? RT @funkflex: A Petition Has Been Started Online For Funk Flex To Step Down From HOT 97 – http://t.co/X8dHatks7P — ಠ_ಠ (@00Exodus) July 28, 2015

was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Posted July 30, 2015

