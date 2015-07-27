Nicki Minaj Squashes Twitter Beef With Taylor Swift Once & For All

This week on social media has been one to remember.

First, Meek Mill called out Drake and his alleged ghostwriting, then his girl Nicki Minaj got into a Twitter war with her ex Safaree and ended the week feuding with Taylor Swift.

But Nicki insists that she and T-Swizzle had a long phone conversation and their feud over the MTV VMA nominations is officially “over.” During her performance at Good Morning America on Friday, Nicki sat down with host Lara Spencer and dished about her beef with Taylor and MTV.

Nicki admitted:

“First of all, I spoke to Taylor Swift yesterday on the phone. She was super, super sweet. She apologized. She said, ‘You know, look, I didn’t understand the big picture of what you were saying but now I get it.’ So we’re all good.” […] “I posted something on my Instagram [showing] the stats of other videos that had been nominated previously, and it just seemed to be a little funny business going on. ‘Anaconda’ just had a huge cultural impact, and on top of that, we broke the Vevo record. So this is actually my third time breaking the Vevo record, and ‘Anaconda,’ therefore, should have been nominated.”

She continued:

“I do think if it was one of the ‘pop girls,’ they would’ve had many nominations for it. I think I got two nominations for ‘Anaconda,’ for Female and Hip-Hop, but it should’ve been for the Year, and that’s all we were saying.”

She even spoke on her comparisons to the likes of Taylor Swift:

“I think we just have to have both images for girls. We can’t have only, you know, one type of body being glorified in the media, because it just makes girls even more insecure than we already are.”

When asked if she’d ever collab with Taylor, she replied:

“I’m sure we can. You know why, because it takes a big person to do what Taylor did, and everyone sometimes speaks out of turn. I’ve been there. It was big of her to come out and say that. We spoke for a long time, we were cracking up laughing on the phone, and it’s over, you guys.”

Check out the full interview below.

Nicki Minaj Squashes Twitter Beef With Taylor Swift Once & For All was originally published on theurbandaily.com